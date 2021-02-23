Yunjin in Genshin Impact: What do we know about the Opera singer so far?

Genshin Impact is yet to introduce Yunjin, an Opera singer speculated to arrive as a playable character in the future.

But as of now, Yunjin is only being mentioned on some of the lines of the other characters, namely Kequing, Xingqiu, Xinyan, and Zhongli. But fans and the Genshin Impact community are still clueless regarding her official physical appearance and design.

Image via Genshin Game

As per the lines of the characters mentioned above, Yunjin is an influential performer who does both singing and dancing at the Heyu Tea House. But despite her more traditional approach to her art, Xinyan stated that she is also an enthusiast of modern rock music.

Still, her visual aspect hasn't officially been determined by developers miHoYo.

Yunjin, as seen from artworks made by Genshin Impact fans

That being said, there is some artwork made by fans of Genshin Impact that depict the possible character design of Yunjin. Those are now considered leaks for the speculated future playable character.

Known Genshin Impact fanmade artwork creator Lumie posted a rumored 3D model-rendered design of the Opera singer. It showed Yunjin, a female in a young to mid-adult age range, wearing a dark violet dress with a bit of pink motif and various patterns. She is also wearing some sort of pants or dark stockings.

Advertisement

Indeed, Lumie's work presented Yunjin as a performer based on her looks. Some even believed that it might be her official design. But none of that is confirmed by miHoYo, and is still subject to change until an official announcement is out.

Other rumored Genshin Impact characters

Besides Yunjin, there are already a handful of characters speculated to appear in the game as playable ones.

This comes with leaks regarding the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.4 update, which may see its arrival in the next month or two. Characters such as Mimi, Rosaria, and Ayaka are top when it comes to the rumors and leaks present in the Genshin Impact community.