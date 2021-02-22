Genshin Impact 1.4 Leaks: Ayaka Banner release info and more

Genshin Impact's 1.4 release update is less than a month away, and with that comes plenty of new content. Several details of the update have been leaked, including the inclusion of Ayaka, Mimi, and Rosaria (the eagerly awaited Hu Tao is rumored to arrive before v1.4). Here is all the information that has leaked so far.

Genshin Impact Ayaka banner

Leaks Update 1.4 banner:



(grain of salt)



Ayaka 5*: 17 March (Cryo)



??? 5*: 7 April (???)



Mimi 4*: (Hydro)



— NEP NEP 💫 (@nep_impact) December 7, 2020

Ayaka, a 5-star Cryo sword character, will headline the first featured banner in the Genshin Impacts v1.4 update. Mimi, a new 4-star Hyrdo catalyst character, will share that same banner. While some are calling 1.4 the Inazuma update, the likelihood of Inazuma being released next month is fairly slim. This is more likely in relation to the fact that Ayaka is an Inazuma princess.

Gameplay videos of Ayaka from a Genshin Impact closed beta build have been circulating for a while now, showing the icy character's swift moves and Elemental abilities. Also shown is how Ayaka runs similar to Mona, turning into a frosty mist that clings to the ground just as Mona turns herself into water.

A DPS, Ayaka, hails from Inazuma and will be the 6th playable Cryo character in Genshin Impact, releasing shortly before the game's 7th Cryo character, Rosaria. Adding the to Cryo character roster later on will be the Traveler, once the story moves on to Snezhnaya. Interestingly, Genshin Impact is getting a 3rd Cryo sword character when there is no Catalyst user released for the Element yet.

Oceanid event

Leaks 1.4: I present to you the brand new "Pet Oceanid Seelie" accompanied by the magnificent Rosaria ☺️



— NEP NEP 💫 (@nep_impact) February 12, 2021

Also leaked is an unlockable Pet Oceanid Seelie and Cryo polearm user, Rosaria, both of which seem to be tied to a special Genshin Impact Oceanid event. Until now, the Oceanid battle has been one of the least useful boss battles for players to endure. With the release of more Hydro characters and a new event involving the Hydro boss, this could change that drastically.