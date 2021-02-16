Genshin Impact: Is Ayaka's viral wish animation fan-made or a leak?

A short video featuring Ayaka's gacha wish animation went viral on Youtube and Genshin Impact communities on other platforms recently.

Genshin Impact is weeks away from revealing its super-hyped character Hu Tao. The only other upcoming character that has earned the same kind of buzz is Ayaka.

The truth behind Ayaka's viral wish animation in Genshin Impact

(Image via PatataTan- Twitter)

The wish animation was not a leak. It was uploaded by a Youtuber named "TurN" as fan-art. His video description credited the original artist Patata-Tan for the fan-art. The video also credited the wish animation template for creating such fan-made animations.

The video was shared by fans on Reddit and Facebook without any context. Players didn't initially question the authenticity, and some considered it a leak due to the same. This sent the Genshin Impact community into a frenzy.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: More leaks on Hu Tao's story quest revealed

The original video has over 700,000 views on YouTube and thousands of views on other social media.

Advertisement

The resources used to create the fan-made wish animation can be found in the video description.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Upcoming 5-star bow "Elegy for the End/Serene Requiem" leaked

Ayaka is an upcoming sword-wielding 5-star character who deals cryo elemental damage. She is described as the princess of the renowned house Kamisato, in Inazuma. Ayaka's release is expected to come with V1.5 of Genshin Impact.

She can be a main DPS and sub-DPS in Genshin Impact if the leaked stats, gameplay, and talents are to be believed.

Her elemental skill, burst, and other gameplay mechanisms have already been leaked online during beta testing. This has stirred a lot of hype around her character.

Also read: Genshin Impact Ayaka: Elemental skill, burst, talents, and gameplay