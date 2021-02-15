Genshin Impact: Upcoming 5-star bow "Elegy for the End/Serene Requiem" leaked

Genshin Impact is planning a number of new 5-star weapons for the upcoming V1.4 update. The "Elegy for the End" bow is one of many upcoming 5-star weapons that have been leaked by data miners ahead of its official release.

The bow is also rumored to be called "Serene Requiem."

Genshin Impact: "Serene Requiem" or "Elegy for the End" leaked stats

According to leaks by Twitter user Lumie_Lumie and Genshin Honey Hunter World, "Elegy for the End" will have a base attack of 46 and 12% energy recharge rate as secondary stats.

With each ascension level, the bow will offer numbers up to a maximum of 608 base attack and 55.1% energy recharge rate at level 90 in Genshin Impact.

⚔️Serene Requiem / Elegy for the End⚔️



A weapon said to be given to a bard who walked with the Anemo Archon... pic.twitter.com/xfWPKM7JGg — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) February 15, 2021

Passive Ability

Its passive ability, "The Parting Refrain," seems one of the most unique abilities in Genshin Impact so far. "The Parting Refrain" increases the elemental mastery of the character by 40. When elemental skill or elemental burst of a character hits enemies, they will gain a sigil of remembrance.

It can also be triggered while the wielding character is off the field but present in the party. When a character possesses four sigils of remembrance, it will be consumed to cast the "Millennial Movement: Farewell Song" effect on the party members for 12 seconds.

When the "Millennial Movement: Farewell Song" is in effect, all the party members will gain an additional 100 elemental mastery and 20% ATK buff.

During this effect, no sigils of remembrance can be obtained for the next 20 seconds. This passive is not stackable with abilities of a similar kind in Genshin Impact.

Refinement Stats

Upon refining the "Elegy for the End / Serene Requiem" using duplicate items to R2/R3/R4/R5, "The Parting Refrain" increases the elemental mastery of the character by 50/60/70/80.

When the "Millennial Movement: Farewell Song" is in effect, all the party members will gain an additional 125/150/175/200 elemental mastery and 25/30/35/40% ATK buff.

During this effect, no sigils of remembrance can be obtained for the next 20 seconds.

