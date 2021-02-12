Genshin Impact: Mondstadt's Windbloom Festival leaked ahead of the official launch

Genshin Impact has planned a festival based in the Mondstadt region, which will be introduced shortly. It will be called "The Windbloom Festival," which will be the equivalent of the Lantern Rite festival of Liyue during V1.3.

Although Mihoyo has announced the event, there is no information about the particular release date yet or any other details.

Genshin Impact: Mondstadt's Windbloom Festival leaks

In the leaked image, the upcoming 4-star playable character Rosaria can be seen standing near the fountain of Mondstadt, while the city looks well decorated with flowers in the background.

There have been some leaks of upcoming events and challenges too. The Windbloom Festival will bring events based on puzzles, shooting, aerial diving, and musical rhythm challenges.

Leaked image of the gliding challenge in the Windbloom Festival (Image via GI info and updates FB)

The aerial diving challenge will most probably require players to glide and collect different markers worth specific points. The challenge might have a time restriction of several minutes, within which players must dive through the wind currents to collect the markers.

Leaked image of the shooting challenge in the Windbloom Festival (Image via GI info and updates FB)

Similarly, the shooting challenge may require players to use an archer to shoot down many balloon targets worth different points. After collecting enough points within the given time frame, the challenge will be successful.

Leaked image of the Rhythm Minigame in the Windbloom Festival (Image via GI info and updates FB)

In Mondstadt, the Anemo Archon Barbatos/Venti is shown as a bard who loves to sing and perform musical performances. Based on that, the Windbloom festival might need players to play music while matching the rhythm with a preset tune via the controls.

Leaked image of the Fall-guys alike challenge in the Windbloom Festival (Image via GI info and updates FB)

The above-shown challenge may share a similarity with the famous PC game Fall-guys. As of now, no accurate translations are available for the event.

As most of the leaks are in the Chinese language, the leaks haven't been simplified yet. Once the closed beta testing starts for the global release of Genshin Impact, it'll be easier to find leaks explaining details accurately.

