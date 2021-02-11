Genshin Impact: Narukami series of weapons leaked ahead of the Inazuma release

Genshin Impact's upcoming exclusive weapon, rumored to be part of the Inazuma region update, has been allegedly leaked. The leaked renders include a Bow, a Catalyst, and a Sword.

The leaked weapons of Narukami series from Inazuma in Genshin Impact

According to the renders shared by NEP, one of the well-known leakers in the Genshin Impact community, the weapons share a lot of similarities to the Electro element.

The Narukami bow has a logo of Electro element carved on it. The other two weapons include a Catalyst and a Sword.

The sword shares resemblance to no other weapon of the same type in Genshin Impact, making it one of the most relaxed-looking blades in the game. However, the Catalyst is the most ridiculously designed weapon among the three.

It's hard to recognize it as a Catalyst because its shape resembles a weird-looking polearm.

⚔️A closer look at the 'Narukami' series of weapons with their Electro designs. A 3D model for the Catalyst does not currently exist, only an icon. No further info exists.⚔️ pic.twitter.com/tkMkL8ZXQk — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) February 11, 2021

There have also been leaks about other upcoming weapons alongside the Narukami in Genshin Impact months ago. These include Bakufu, Kunwu, Moonfall, Morax, Transcendent, and Monstad Wildsith (not to be confused with the currently available Catalyst- Widsith).

However, the above leaks have not been confirmed as part of the upcoming update introducing the Inazuma region.

There has been no other leaked information about the weapon's passive or secondary stats either. The weapon's final design may vary from the leaked ones as these are not ready to be released.

Other green-themed leaked weapons showcased in the above Twitter thread are speculated to be based on Dendro elemental passive stats, which may introduce the Dendro element and the rumored Sumeru region.

