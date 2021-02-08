Genshin Impact: All upcoming characters leaked so far

Genshin Impact has planned a lot of new meta for the next few days.

To successfully implement the meta, new characters with different purposes, abilities, and weapons preferences are being added. Here's a look at which upcoming characters are known to the community and other leaks and rumors.

Details of all upcoming leaked characters in Genshin Impact

Ayaka

Ayaka will be a sword-wielding character with Cryo elemental vision. In the game, she will be known as the princess of the renowned house Kamisato in Inazuma.

Ayaka will have a maximum base ATK of 240 and an ascension stat of 24% ATK bonus at level 90. Her gameplay has already been leaked from the closed beta testing. She is expected to be a 5-star DPS oriented character.

The following video shows Ayaka in action.

Rosaria

Rosaria is a polearm-wielding character with Cryo elemental vision in Genshin Impact. She is currently described as a nun of the Church of Favonius.

Rosaria will have a maximum base ATK of 292 and an ascension stat of 28.8% Cryo DMG bonus at level 90. She is believed to be a 4-star support-oriented character.

The following leak shows Rosaria in action ahead of her official release in V1.4.

Hu Tao

Hu Tao is a polearm-wielding character with Pyro vision. In the game, she is described as the 77th director of the Wangsheng funeral parlor.

Hu Tao will benefit more from her HP than ATK stats. She has a maximum base HP of 15552 and an ascension stat of 88.4% CRIT DMG bonus at level 90. She is believed to be a DPS-oriented character in the 5-star tier.

There has been no leak of Hu Tao's gameplay, though her preferred 5-star polearm has been leaked ahead of the official release.

Fans can check it out here.

Hu Tao's preferred polearm, the Staff of Homa (Image via Persin Impact, Twitter)

Other upcoming leaked characters with no additional information in Genshin Impact:

Baizhu (Dendro)

Cyno (Unknown)

Dainsleif (Unknown)

Dottore (Unknown)

Iansen (Unknown)

Signora (Cryo)

Lynette (Unknown)

Lyney (Unknown)

Scaramouche (Electro)

Yao Yao (Dendro)

Yunjin (Unknown)

The newer generation of characters will change the meta of pyro and claymore supremacy.

Even the latest characters like Xiao and Zhongli are examples that characters with Anmeo and Geo can play a vital role in the party, without depending upon the Pyro X Hydro elemental reactions for increased DMG in Genshin Impact.