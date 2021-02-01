Hu Tao's Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact leaked online

Genshin Impact has been successful in minimizing leaks for its upcoming character, Hu Tao. Despite these efforts, her polearm, "Staff of Homa," has been leaked online ahead of the official launch.

Hu Tao's Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact

The polearm is a 5-star rated weapon and part of an upcoming time-limited "Epitome Invocation" banner. Similar to Hu Tao, the polearm gains CRIT DMG as its secondary stat with each ascension level.

The spear has a base ATK of 46 and base CRIT DMG of 14.4%. Upon ascension, at level 90, the base ATK becomes 608, and CRIT DMG becomes 66.2%.

Staff of Homa passive stats: HP of the character is increased by 20%. Additionally, it provides an ATK bonus scaled with 0.8% of the character's max HP. When the character's HP falls below 50%, the same ATK bonus is increased by an additional 1% of the max HP.

Refinement stats of Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact

Upon refining "Staff of Homa" to R2/R3/R4/R5, the passive stats are affected, as mentioned below.

HP of the character is increased by 25% / 30% / 35% / 40%. Additionally, provides an ATK bonus scaled with 1% /1.2% / 1.4% / 1.6% of the character's max HP. When the character's HP falls below 50%, the same ATK bonus is increased by additional 1.2% / 1.4% / 1.6% / 1.8% of the max HP.

The HP bonus in the passive stats may seem useless, but it is not actually. Unlike most characters in Genshin Impact, Hu Tao gains HP regeneration and ATK buffs depending upon her maximum HP.

This means more HP will help Hu Tao deal more damage via her elemental skill, "Guide to Afterlife," and elemental burst, "Spirit Soother."