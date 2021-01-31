Genshin Impact Hu Tao : Elemental skill, burst and talents

Genshin Impact is less than a week away from releasing its 3rd major update V1.3. Xiao, being the main attraction of the update, may have overshadowed the hype for Hu Tao. However, a lot of players are still digging up more details on the upcoming gacha character.

Hu Tao Elemental skill, burst, and attack combos in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao is an upcoming polearm-wielding character who deals pyro elemental damage. In-game, she will be known as the 77th director of the Wangsheng funeral parlor.

Attack combos: Hu Tao can perform six consecutive strikes with her polearm, dealing increasing damage on each strike. Her charged attack consumes 25 stamina, dealing massive damage to opponents in her path.

Elemental Skill:

Paramita Papilio: Hu Tao consumes a portion of her HP and enters Paramita Papilio mode. In this mode, Hu Tao can gain an attack bonus, which scales up with her HP to a maximum of 400% of her base ATK. Hu Tao converts all her normal attacks to pyro elemental DMG, which can not be overridden by any other elements. It increases Hu Tao's resistance to combo interruptions. The charged attacks apply the "Blood Blossom" status on enemies Blood Blossom: Each enemy can be affected by one "Blood Blossom" at a time. Enemies affected by "Blood Blossom" status will continuously take Pyro damage (Scaled with skill DMG) every 4s until Hu Tao leaves the field or dies.

Elemental Burst: Hu Tao's elemental burst "Spirit Soother" casts a blazing spirit that deals AoE pyro damage. Upon a successful hit, Hu Tao will regenerate a portion of her HP up to five times. If the burst is cast when Hu Tao's HP is below 50%, her ATK buff and HP regeneration will be triggered simultaneously.

Hu Tao is still under Beta testing, so no damage numbers can be guaranteed.

Here are some leaks about ongoing buffs to her elemental skill and constellation in Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact Hu Tao passive talents:

Upon perfectly cooking a dish, Hu Tao has an 18% chance to obtain an additional suspicious dish. When the Paramita Papilio effect is over, all the party members except Hu Tao will gain 12% extra crit-rate for 8s. When Hu Tao's HP equals or falls below 50%, she gains an additional 33% pyro damage bonus.

These qualities come into action when Hu Tao's HP falls below 50%. Hu Tao's introduction will bring a different approach to gameplay and increase the demand for support characters with good healing ability in Genshin Impact.

