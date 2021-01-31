Genshin Impact Xiao ascension materials and Juvenile Jade explained

Genshin Impact is releasing its 3rd major update in a few days. Xiao will be featuring in the limited time banner.

Players who have been waiting for Xiao have also started farming materials required to ascend and level up the character to its maximum. However, the lack of information on the materials required for Xiao has put players in a dilemma.

Genshin Impact Xiao Ascension materials

Xiao is an anemo elemental damage dealer who wields a polearm. The obvious ascension material for any anemo character are vayuda turquoise silver, fragment, chunk and gemstone. This can be obtained by trouncing the anemo hypostasis.

The 2nd ascension material required is "Juvenile Jade." Juvenile Jade is a new material that will be introduced in the game after 1.3 update. Juvenile Jade can be obtained by defeating the upcoming boss "Primo Geovishap" in Genshin Impact.

A total of 46 Juvenile Jades will be required to reach ascension level six. This ascension material is also required to ascend Hu Tao in future.

New overworld boss, Ancient Geovishap, drops materials used in the ascension of Xiao and Hu Tao pic.twitter.com/8YdKMvy7KL — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) December 29, 2020

The 3rd required ascension material is Qingxin flower. Qingxin flower can be obtained from the mountain tops in Liyue. The 4th ascension material is Slime secretions, concentrate and condensate. This can be easily obtained by killing slimes and the in-game shop.

It will cost a huge amount of Mora to complete each level of ascension. To farm Mora, "Blossom of Wealth" is the fastest source, which costs only 20 original resin. Players can also obtain mora via expeditions, quests, battle pass, in-game shop and the souvenir's shop.

The amount of materials required for each ascension level

Amount of materials and Mora required to ascend Xiao (Source: Honeyhunterworld)

To upgrade Xiao's talents in Genshin Impact, players will need teachings of prosperity, guide to prosperity and philosophies of prosperity. To upgrade talents above level six, players will need "Shadow of the warrior" which can be obtained by defeating the weekly boss "Childe."

To level up talents above 10, the "Crown of Insight" is necessary.