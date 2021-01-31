Genshin Impact monthly Resin Pass leaked ahead of 1.3 update

Genshin Impact's monthly Resin Pass has been leaked ahead of the huge V1.3 update. After the introductions of the monthly battle pass and Welkin moon/Primogems subscription, the Resin Pass is going to be a huge addition to the free-to-play open world adventure game.

Genshin Impact Monthly Resin Pass

According to leaks, the Resin Pass will grant 60 Resins instantly on purchase, with an additional 40 Resins being provided every day for a week or month, depending upon the subscription's validity.

The subscription can be stacked for a total of 180 days. A player must not have more than 1940 resins in stock to be eligible for purchasing the subscription. That though, can only happen if a player has used up a large number of fragile resins and the resin amount is more than 1940.

Resin pass in Chinese Play station store (Source: r/Genshin_Impact)

The Original Resin:

Original Resin is an auto regenerating resource, used to farm artifacts, Mora, hero's wits and claim rewards from bosses. The game regenerates 1 resin per 8 minutes until it reaches the cap of 160, which is pretty slow for endgame players who have finished the game's contents and are left with infinite farming.

Genshin Impact has tried to improve this issue by allowing resin refill 5 times per day by using Primogems, and by increasing the resin cap from 120 to 160. The community though, has been raising the issue for months now, and finally, leaks have revealed that Genshin Impact is working on a subscription that will provide extra Original Resin everyday.

Resin Pass (Source: r/Genshin_Impact)

Monthly Resin Pass: you will get 60 resin upon purchase, and can claim 40 extra daily. Pass stackable up to 180 days. You can't purchase the pass if you currently own more than 1940 resin. A weekly pass will also be available. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rg4gwSpeNQ — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) January 8, 2021

The Resin Pass was available in the PlayStation store for the PS4 users in China. When the pictures of the same surfaced in the Genshin Impact community, the pass was removed from the store. This makes it kind of obvious that the pass is not ready to be rolled out yet, but that it might get introduced very soon.

