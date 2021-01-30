Genshin Impact Xiao Banner release date, 4-Star characters, and V1.3 event leaks

Genshin Impact is less than a week away from releasing the Xiao banner. Although the officials have announced the event information for V1.3, there is still some mystery surrounding the 4-star characters in the banner.

Genshin Impact: Xiao Banner release date

The Xiao banner will be available on February 3rd, 2021 for PC, Mobile, and PS4 players worldwide. The update patch V1.3 will feature the Xiao and Keqing banner. There has been no confirmation on which 4-star characters will be a part of the banner.

The 4-star healer Barbara may make her appearance in the banner as she has been part of the banner only once in the past. Including a healer in the banner makes sense for an HP draining character like Xiao.

Xiao and Keqing banner leaks (Source: r/XiaoMains)

Genshin Impact V1.3 events:

The Xiao banner will be available along with Xiao's story quest and several events.

Lantern Rite Festival: The event will reward players with namecards, crown of insight, and dust of azoth

Theater Mechanicus/Tower defense event (LEAKED): Players will have to defeat towers of different elements to get rewards. This event can be done in co-op mode.

Players will have to defeat towers of different elements to get rewards. This event can be done in co-op mode. Five flushes of fortune: In this event, players can swap photos to collect all the five colors and earn primogems, mystic enhancement ore, hero's wit, and mora.

In this event, players can swap photos to collect all the five colors and earn primogems, mystic enhancement ore, hero's wit, and mora. Stand by me event: In this event, players will get a chance to chose one of the six Liyue based 4-star characters upon completing certain tasks.

All the events in V1.3 (Source: Genshin Impact Official)

The Genshin Impact 1.3 patch will also introduce two new probable boss enemies named Ancient Geovishap and Primo Geovishap.

Ancient Geovishap can absorb elemental dmg to cast a Primordial Shower infused with an element. If this attack hits a shield, the Ancient Geovishap will take reflected damage. If the element of the shield match the Primordial Shower, more damage will be reflected. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xkvOBwWDHT — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) December 30, 2020

Genshin Impact is doing a great job of minimizing the leaks regarding the Xiao banner, but the hype and curiosity in the community encourages more leaks.

Genshin Impact will likely reveal the 4-star characters before the banner's release on February 3rd . This might also solve the dilemma of having two 5- star character banners (Keqing and Xiao) in a single update.

