Genshin Impact Ayaka : Elemental skill, burst, talents and gameplay

Genshin Impact never fails to create hype for the upcoming characters in the game. Starting from Venti and Klee to the upcoming characters Xiao and Hu Tao, they have all managed to build tremendous hype ahead of release.

Ayaka elemental skill, burst and talents in Genshin Impact

Ayaka is a sword-wielding character who deals cryo elemental damage. Ayaka is the princess of the renowned house Kamisato in Inazuma.

Normal Attack: Kamisato Art - Naname

Ayaka can perform five consecutive strikes with her sword, continuously increasing damage. Her charged attack consumes 20 stamina to perform a continuous stream of pulses.

Elemental Skill: Kamisato Art - Hyouka

In her elemental skill, Ayaka emits ice around herself before launching nearby opponents dealing cryo elemental damage. The skill damage multiplier goes up to 571% at level 15 talent.

Sprint alternative: Kamisato Art - Senho

Ayaka consumes stamina to hide underground while moving or standing. This ability replaces the regular sprinting ability like Mona's. In Senho form, Ayaka can travel at faster speed on water like Mona.

Upon reappearing in normal form, Ayaka applies cryo status on nearby opponents and gets her sword infused with cryo for a few seconds. Ayaka will only be the 2nd character to have this sprint alternative ability in Genshin Impact.

Elemental Burst: Kamisato Art - Soumetsu

Ayaka casts frost using her fan and sword, which moves forward creating bladestorms. The bladestorm deals continuous cryo damage to the opponents in its path. When the bladestorm reaches its limit, it explodes dealing AoE cryo DMG.

Passive Talents of Ayaka in Genshin Impact:

While cooking a steamed dish, Ayaka gains additional proficiency.

When attacking cryo affected enemies, Ayaka has a six to 18% chance of shortening her elemental skill cooldown by 0.5s.

While in alternate sprinting Senho mode, Ayaka marks her opponents with less than 30% HP to deal 300% of ATK damage as cryo damage upon reappearing near them.

The only character in Genshin Impact who can beat the Xiao and Hu Tao hype is The Princess of Kamisato - Ayaka. Despite a lack of cryo characters till now, Genshin Impact looks promising for cryo elemental characters in future.