Genshin Impact: Hu Tao banner including 4-star characters allegedly leaked

Genshin Impact has been testing the upcoming 5-star character Hu Tao under maximum secrecy to avoid any leaks ahead of its official release.

Despite the effort, Hu Tao's banner, which includes 4-star characters, has been allegedly leaked online.

Genshin Impact: Hu Tao banner 4-star character leaks

Data miners and leakers are miraculously retrieving news about Hu Tao and other upcoming characters In Genshin Impact from the closed beta test.

According to the allegedly leaked banner that's going viral in Genshin Impact communities, Hu Tao will be featured under the banner "Discourse of the Departed" with a boosted drop rate for a limited time.

The banner is expected to arrive after the Keqing banner around March 3, 2021. The banner includes the 4-star characters Xingqiu (Hydro), Razor (Electro), and Chongyun (Cryo) with a boosted drop rate.

The Epitome Invocation banner for the 5-star character Hu Tao will be live from February 23rd to March 16th, featuring the 5-star polearm "Staff of Homa" and 5-star Claymore "Wolf's Gravestone," according to the official announcement.

(Image via Genshin Impact Community PH)

Although the leak's authenticity is still in doubt due to its inclusion of frequently featured 4-star characters, the leaks and the rumors are hard to ignore.

Advertisement

The hype for Hu Tao has skyrocketed since the leaks revealed her elemental skill, burst, and talents in the past. Recently Hu Tao's idle animations have leaked too.

Hu Tao is an upcoming polearm-wielding character with Pyro elemental vision. In-game, she will be known as the 77th director of the Wangsheng funeral parlor.

Her unique ability to gain an insane amount of offensive strength in low HP is going to be amazing to try out on the battlefield.

ALSO READ: Hu Tao's idle animation leaked ahead of the official release