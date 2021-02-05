Genshin Impact: Hu Tao's idle animation leaked ahead of the official release

Genshin Impact has released its regular monthly update introducing the 5-Star character Xiao in the "All that Glitters" theme. Despite all the rumours and leaks regarding Hu Tao's release, the publishers have managed to keep the character banner a mystery until now.

After Hu Tao's name card was added with the V1.3 update, players did some digging to develop a leaked idle animation.

Genshin impact: Hu Tao's character idle animation leaks

Hu Tao is an upcoming 5-star character in Genshin Impact, who wields a polearm and does Pyro elemental damage. In-game Hu Tao will be known as the 77th director of the Wangsheng funeral parlour. A few days ago, a 5-star polearm "Staff of Homa" was leaked online.

Later, Mihoyo confirmed the Staff of Homa's existence by announcing it as the featured weapon of "Epitome Invocation" banner available from 23rd February 2021 to 16th March 2021.

The staff of Homa featured banner (Image via Mihoyo)

Eventually, Genshin Impact introduced Hu Tao's namecard in the inventory ahead of the official release. The namecards are supposed to be claimed after reaching friendship level-10 with Hu Tao. More info regarding the character's namecard can be found here.

Recently a Twitter user posted 2 different clips of Hu Tao's official idle animation that seems to be clipped from the closed beta testing. The animations are attached below.

Advertisement

The idle animations are used in the open world when the player goes AFK (Away From Keyboard) leaving the game idle. The idle animation can also be viewed in the character settings while tweaking character artefacts, weapons, and other talents.

All these small leaks of Hu Tao related additions to the game somewhat assures players that the mysterious banner, slated for release in the early or mid-March, will feature the beloved 5-star DPS.

The weapon's stats, character talents and name sure card looks great. But is Hu Tao worth the hype? We will find out when she arrives in the gacha banners in Genshin Impact.

ALSO READ: Rosaria in Genshin Impact: Elemental skill, Burst and talents revealed