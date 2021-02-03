Genshin Impact releases Hu Tao's name card in the 1.3 update

Genshin Impact has released its third major update introducing the 5-Star character Xiao in the "All that Glitters" patch. After all the rumors and leaks about Hu Tao's release, the addition of Hu Tao's name card in the 1.3 update confirms the speculations of her arrival in Genshin Impact within the next few weeks.

Hu Tao's name card in Genshin Impact

Name cards in Genshin Impact are certain events or character themed backgrounds that improve the aesthetics of the Paimon menu, Friend list, and Co-op menu. Every character has its own themed name card before release, which can be obtained by reaching friendship level 10 with the character.

The 1.3 update has added Hu Tao's name card into the game, which can be redeemed by reaching friendship level 10.

Hu Tao's Namecard

Hu Tao is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact who hails from Liyue with a Pyro vision. She wields a polearm and deals pyro elemental damage along with physical damage. In the game story, she will be known as the 77th director of the Wangsheng funeral parlor.

Hu Tao's elemental skill, burst, and combat abilities were leaked on social media a while ago, resulting in a huge hype train for her banner. Although the officials have not spoken about any estimated time of her arrival, fans have started digging the internet to gather as much information a possible.

With the recent "All that glitters" patch, Genshin Impact has confirmed a mysterious banner coming shortly after the Keqing banner during the 1.3 version. Hu Tao's preferred polearm "Staff of Homa" will also be a part of the "Epitome Invocation" banner from 23rd February to 16th March. That also confirms the release of Hu Tao in early March.

LEAKS : Here is a first glimpse of Hu Tao (Hu Tao is datamined to be a 5 * or 4* ??? Polearm Pyro. She summons a ghost on her palm during idle animation. Beware the character and always under development and can totally change.#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/F7h0BU9hx4 — NEP NEP 💫 (@nep_impact) December 25, 2020

All these leaks and tiny additions into the game clearly confirm that Hu Tao is the Mysterious banner character and arrives in Genshin Impact in a few weeks. The name card looks great, but the character will be even more amazing for the fans waiting for a Pyro DPS.

