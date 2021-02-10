Genshin Impact has a wide variety of amazing 4-star characters with solid damage-dealing as well as supporting abilities.

Interestingly, some of these 4-star characters can outperform some 5-star characters when it comes to supporting the main DPS. Let's take a look at the top five 4-star support characters in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 4-star support characters in Genshin Impact

#5 - Barbara

Barbara [Hydro] (Image via Mihoyo)

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Catalyst

Barbara is a dedicated healer who can deal Hydro elemental DMG with her normal ATK, allowing party members to form elemental reactions. Barbara's C2 allows her party members to gain 15% Hydro DMG bonus when inside her elemental skill "Melody Loop".

Barbara's skill and burst can heal a massive amount of HP in combat. Her C6 can revive a fallen party member and regenerate 100% HP in an instant. Barbara can be obtained for free in Genshin Impact.

#4 - Sucrose

Sucrose [Anemo] (Image via Mihoyo)

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Catalyst

Sucrose plays the role of an Elemental Mastery specialist in the party. Sucrose's talents and constellations allow her to share a certain amount of her Elemental Mastery with the party members. With the 4-piece Viridicent Venerer's set equipped, she deals 60% additional DMG via Swirl.

Also, upon reaction, she decreases the opponent's elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40%. Her elemental skill and elemental burst can gather and knock down a group of enemies dealing Anemo DMG, making her good at crowd control in Genshin Impact.

#3 - Fischl

Fischl [Electro] (Image via Mihoyo)

Element: Electro

Weapon: Bow

Genshin Impact's Fischl can be an excellent sub-DPS as well as support character in the battlefield thanks to her unique abilities. Fischl's elemental skill can be carried over to other characters, forming continuous elemental reactions and helping the DPS use the strength of two characters at once.

When paired with Pyro, Hydro and Cryo DPS characters, Fischl can increase the DMG of elemental reactions such as Overloaded, Electro-Charged and Superconduct by 40% with her 4-piece Thundering Fury artifact set. Her elemental burst can deal a massive amount of Electro DMG to a group of enemies.

#2 - Xingqiu

Xingqiu [Hydro] (Image via Mihoyo)

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Sword

Xingqiu's greatest contribution as a supporting character is his transferrable elemental skill and elemental burst. Xingqiu's elemental skill and burst last a long time, providing upto 7200% of his ATK as total DMG dealt over the burst duration.

Hydro element can easily form elemental reactions with Pyro, Cryo, Electro and Anemo, making him a great support character for all kinds of DPS characters in Genshin Impact.

#1 - Bennett

Bennet [Pyro] (Image via Mihoyo)

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Sword

Bennett is unarguably the best 4-star support character in Genshin Impact. Bennett's elemental skill can deal pyro DMG and his elemental burst can provide ATK buffs for the characters within the burst radius. Bennett's elemental burst can regenerate HP too.

With Bennett in the party, players will never need a separate healer. Bennett can provide 25% ATK bonus when paired with a Pyro DPS. When paired with Hydro, Electro, Cryo, and Anemo DPS, Bennett provides Vaporize, Overload, Melt and Swirl elemental reactions respectively.

