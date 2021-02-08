Is Paimon the Unknown God in Genshin Impact? 

Genshin Impact is full of puzzles, mysteries, and foreshadowing. A few days ago, an image appeared out of nowhere and went viral among the Genshin Impact community.

The picture showed the main character standing up against an unknown god, who seems to have kidnapped his/her sibling at the beginning of the game.

The viral picture of Paimon as the unknown God.

Genshin Impact: Is Paimon the unknown God?

Paimon is not the unknown god. The picture came to light when some users posted a picture of Paimon, claiming her to be the unknown god challenging the main character/ Lumine in a boss fight.

The picture looked almost identical to an in-game boss fight with the HP bar of the enemy on the top and a distant TPP view of the MC. A quest menu was on the left, which had assigned the player a task named "Defeat Paimon."

Paimon was also seen hiding in the shadows, revealing the red portal type of aura that struck the traveler's sibling at the beginning of the game.

The right part of the screen displayed Anemo, Pyro, Electro, and Geo elements. This made players believe that the traveler eventually inherited the power of all the elements after Anemo and Geo.

Later, the matter got even more chaotic when a short clip of the same showed up in the Genshin Impact community where Paimon could be heard threatening the main character to kill in an evil tone.

After some research, Genshin Impact community members found out the origin of the clip, and the leak turned out to be a fan-made animation. The full clip is a fan-made clip created and uploaded by a YouTuber "Rinju Channel."

The video is 23 seconds long, and the creator has mentioned clearly that the content is fan-made, but the trimmed part of the clip was shared in the Genshin Impact community out of context.

As of now, there is no confirmation about Paimon's true identity and backstory. She remains a companion rescued by the traveler/ main character at the start of Genshin Impact's story.

