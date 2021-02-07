Genshin Impact: Upcoming Oceanid challenge event leaked ahead of the 1.4 update

A challenge event based on Oceanid in Genshin Impact is speculated to be part of the upcoming 1.4 update and leaked ahead of the official release.

Genshin Impact is starting to provide new content far more quickly to players since the 1.3 update. With many events queued up for the "All that Glitters" patch, endgame players won't be running out of content soon.

Oceanid challenge event in Genshin Impact v1.4

According to the leaks, v1.4 may feature an event similar to the "Hypostatic Symphony" event of v1.2. In this event, some characters such as Ganyu, Diona, Xinyan, Keqing, Lisa, and Fischl will receive additional perks that include 30% elemental resistance and 30% more energy recharge.

The Oceanid challenge will reward players with adventurer's experience, wanderer's advice, hero's wit, companion exp, and adventure rank exp.

Although the leaked screenshots state that the event charges 40 original resins per attempt, it can not be confirmed if it will be the same in the final version.

The reason being, miHoYo has already clarified that the upcoming events in Genshin Impact will not require original resin.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact Ayaka: Elemental skill, burst, talents, and gameplay leaked

The interesting bit here is that the rewards do not include the usual hydro materials that are obtained from Oceanid. As a result, players who don't even consider upgrading any Hydro elemental characters will fight the boss for the character exp cards.

Advertisement

The icon shown beside the Original resin amount seems to a unique pass that may allow players to participate in the event without spending their original resin.

Challenge Mode Oceanid Event from 1.4 CBT. Oceanid will use new attacks and offer a tougher challenge. Listed characters get 30% Water Res and I think Elemental Recharge. #GenshinImpact #원신 #原神 pic.twitter.com/NIwQZDSlOL — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) February 4, 2021

The event's difficulty and co-op mechanism might be similar to the Hypostatic Symphony event that featured all the elemental cube bosses such as Anemo hypostasis, Geo hypostasis, and Electro hypostasis in Genshin Impact v1.2.

The event's motive is to keep players engaged with elemental bosses that they don't usually fight due to the unavailability of corresponding elemental characters. This is being done because players often end up missing a lot of content before subsequent updates.

These elemental elite boss fights will help players understand the elemental reaction meta. This is far more ideal than spamming automated attacks to fight Genshin Impact enemies.

ALSO READ: Rosaria in Genshin Impact: Elemental skill, burst, and talents revealed