Genshin Impact: Hu Tao's release date and story quest leaked

Genshin Impact has been doing everything it can to prevent unreleased content from being leaked. Despite allowing minimal participation in closed beta testing, some data miners have retrieved information about Hu Tao's release date and her story quest.

According to data miner Dimbreath, Hu Tao's story quest will be called "Papilio Charontis," which is also the name of her constellation and divided into several acts.

Genshin Impact will feature a character banner for Hu Tao on the 2nd of March at 6 p.m. (region unspecified), according to the mined leaks. Interestingly, the upcoming time-limited flag includes the 5-star character "Driving Thunder" Keqing (Electro), 4-star "Shining Idol" Barbara (Hydro), "Trial by Fire" Bennet (Pyro), and "Eclipse Star" Ningguang (Geo), which also expires on 2nd March, 2021.

The leak about the mysterious banner has some credibility because the Keqing banner's expiry time and the newer banner's arrival-time align perfectly.

Another leak in Hu Tao's story quest claims that there will be a dungeon quest with Hu Tao with the following instructions:

"After sufficient preparation, you follow Hu Tao into the mysterious border. Remember her warning and don't make a fuss about anything that waits ahead."

And as a teaser for the character quest, here's the dungeon name and description. pic.twitter.com/3XvprU87Q7 — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) February 12, 2021

It can be speculated that Hu Tao's story quest will be similar to Klee, Zhongli, and Albedo's earlier story quests. This quest will require a story key to be unlocked. Still, during the event period, it can be played without any keys.

There have been a lot of leaks about Hu Tao on the internet lately. The character's preferred 5-star polearm Staff of Homa was leaked a few days ago, including her idle animations, regular attacks, charged attacks, plunging attack, name cards, and her banner, including the 4-star characters with boosted drop rate.

Although some things are questionable, other aspects of the leaks seem plausible. Staff of Homa will be featured in the Epitome Invocation banner from 23rd February to 16th March.

This also ensures that the Hu Tao banner will be released on the 2nd or 3rd of March, depending upon the timezones.

