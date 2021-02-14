Genshin Impact: More leaks on Hu Tao's story quest revealed

Genshin Impact will almost certainly introduce the super hyped-up 5-star character, Hu Tao, in early March after the Keqing banner.

Despite maximum secrecy in closed beta testing, almost all information about Hu Tao has already been leaked. Her talents, constellations, idle animation, attack animation, a few lines of description from her story quest have been leaked too.

Leaks on Hu Tao's story quest in Genshin Impact

According to the leaked data, the strings show her story quest information in the following format- [Act Title, Act I], where the act name is "Papilio Charontis." Interestingly, Hu Tao's constellation is named the same too.

The description of the quest has been translated from Chinese to English. Hu Tao's story description is quoted as:

The spear opens the path to the afterlife, with the butterflies bridging the two realms. Countless diseased souls in Liyue have enjoyed the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor's company as they completed their final journeys.

Today, this torchbearer for the afterlife may act in ways that contradict the serious and steady traditions of the parlor. However, worry not - for she will guide these 'guests' to their destinations, no matter where they hail from.

The leaks suggest that Hu Tao's story quest might be released at 6:00 pm on March 2nd (timezone in UTC+8). It also suggests that players will meet Hu Tao at Wuwang Hill.

The story quest might require a story key and a minimum adventure rank of 40 to be unlocked in Genshin Impact.

The banner will likely arrive after 5-star character "Driving Thunder" Keqing (Electro), 4-star "Shining Idol" Barbara (Hydro), "Trial by Fire" Bennet (Pyro), and "Eclipse Star" Ningguang (Geo), which expires on March 2, 2021.

