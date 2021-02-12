Genshin Impact: Hu Tao's constellations and burst animation leaked

Genshin Impact's upcoming character Hu Tao is probably one of the most hyped-up limited-time 5-star characters ever.

After all the leaks about her name card, weapon, idle animation, release date, story quests, elemental skills, and burst, her constellations and attack animations have been leaked too.

Hu Tao's constellations and Attack/Burst animation in Genshin Impact

Attack combos: Hu Tao is a polearm wielding character in Genshin Impact. She performs up to six consecutive spear strikes with continuously increasing damage. Her charged attack consumes 25 stamina to perform, dealing damage to opponents on her way forward.

Upon casting Hu Tao's elemental skill "Guide to Afterlife," she knocks down nearby enemies and enters Paramita Papilio state. Paramita Papilio state grants her increased ATK DMG, which scales up with her max HP, converts her physical DMG to Pyro elemental DMG, and marks enemies with Blood Blossom to dish out additional Pyro DMG at regular intervals.

Her elemental burst, "Spirit Soother," casts a blazing spirit that deals AoE Pyro elemental DMG. With each successful hit, Hu Tao regenerates a portion of her HP, up to a maximum of five times. When Hu Tao's HP is below 50%, her ATK buff and HP regeneration will be triggered simultaneously upon casting Spirit Soother, making her an insanely independent DPS in Genshin Impact. The following video shows Hu Tao's normal attack, charged attack, and elemental burst, in action.

Hu Tao's constellations:

With the attack animations, all six of Hu Tao's constellations have been leaked too. According to the leaks shown in the attached video, the following are some perks of her constellations in Genshin Impact.

C1: Crimson Bouquet

While in Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife, Hu Tao's charged attacks do not consume stamina.

C2: Ominous Rainfall:

It increases the Blood Blossom DMG by the amount equal to 10% of Hu Tao's max HP when the effect is applied. Additionally, Spirit Soother also applies the Blood Blossom effect.

C3: Lingering Carmine:

It increases the level of Guide to Afterlife talent by 3 levels.

C4: Garden of Eternal Rest:

Upon defeating an enemy affected by Blood Blossom, all her party members in Genshin Impact gain a 12% increase in their CRIT RATE.

C5: Floral Incense:

It increases the level of Spirit Soother talent by 3 levels.

C6: Butterfly's Embrace:

This constellation is triggered when Hu Tao's HP falls below 25%, or when she suffers a lethal strike. In this state, Hu Tao will not fall despite the lethal strike. Additionally, she gain 200% increase in her physical and all elemental resonance, and 100% increase in CRIT RATE for the next 10 seconds. This can be triggered automatically when Hu Tao has only 1HP left. Butterfly's Embrace can come to action once every 60 seconds in Genshin Impact.

