Genshin Impact: New codes to get 50 Primogems free

In Genshin Impact, it's tough to collect Primogems without spending real money. Events and giveaways are the best source to save up Primogems from in-game rewards. Steelseries, being one of the most reputed companies that manufacture gaming peripherals, is giving away 75,000 redeemable codes worth 50 Primogems each to Genshin Impact players.

This article will discuss how to obtain a redeemable code from the Steelseries giveaway.

🔥 FINAL GENSHIN IMPACT CODE DROP🔥



we've got the FINAL 75,000 @GenshinImpact codes, each worth 50 Primogems!



when they're gone they're gone:https://t.co/MckzeVPtyV



big thanks to @KontrolFreek for helping us drop all 150k codes this week 😍 pic.twitter.com/aUfQHna3cX — SteelSeries (@SteelSeries) February 11, 2021

How to get 50 Primogems for free in Genshin Impact

To obtain a redeemable code worth 50 Primogems, players must follow the following steps:

Go to this link to open the Steelseries giveaway page. Sign in with their Steelseries account to be eligible for the giveaway. Upon successful sign-in, clicking on the "Get Key" button will display the unique redeemable code worth 50 Primogems. Copy the unique code and launch Genshin Impact. Go to Settings > Account > Redeem Code and paste the text box's key to claim the rewards.

Clicking The "Get Key " button will give away a unique code to the participants.

The Code for 50 Primogems will be displayed upon clicking the "Get Key" button.

Account > Redeem Code." height="360" width="800" /> The code can be redeemed at Settings > Account > Redeem Code.

The unique code can be placed here to claim the rewards. [The above code has already been used]

Upon successful redemption, players will receive the rewards in their mail.

To be eligible to redeem the code, players must have an Adventure Rank of 10 or above. Only one code can be generated per Steelseries account. Also, only one code of this kind can be redeemed per the Genshin Impact profile.

Players with multiple profiles under multiple servers in a single account can redeem this once in every profile. The availability of such codes is limited, and the giveaway may end at any time once all the 75,000 codes are claimed.

