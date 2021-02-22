Genshin Impact: 2 of Rosaria's idle animations leaked ahead of her official release

Genshin Impact's countless efforts to maintain a characters' secrecy during the closed beta testing have been in vain yet again. According to the new leaks on Rosaria, two of her idle animations have been revealed from the closed beta testing.

Genshin Impact: Rosaria's idle animations leaked

The leaks have come from Twitter user Lumie, known for rumors and leaks of Genshin Impact. Rosaria can be seen doing some tricks with her Kunai knife and posing in a random posture while standing idle.

A few days ago, a glimpse of Rosaria's idle animation was leaked with some voice-over too. A few screenshots of her elemental skill and elemental burst have been revealed, displaying the Cryo spears in action.

Rosaria elemental is roughly the size of Albedo's elemental skill, and as you can see her elemental explosion deals Cryo damage all over the field and leaves traces.

Rosaria is confirmed to be an upcoming 4-star character with Cryo elemental vision. She can perform up to five consecutive spear strikes with her normal attack- Spear of Worship.

With her elemental skill- Confession, Rosaria can quickly dash behind the enemy, pierce and slash with a spear and cause Cryo elemental damage. With her elemental burst - Sacrament of Life, Rosaria can swipe her polearm and knock down surrounding enemies.

Upon casting it, Cryo spears condensed from extreme cold will hit the ground, causing Cryo damage. Over time, the Cryo spears will release chills at a specific interval, causing elemental damage and applying Cryo status on the enemies.

Rosaria made her first appearance in Genshin Impact as an NPC during the "Chalk Prince and the Dragon" quest in V1.2.

In the storyline, she is described as a nun at the Church of Favonius in Mondstadt. Players can expect her introduction into the game at any time, starting from the upcoming character banner in V1.4

