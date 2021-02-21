Signora in Genshin Impact: Everything known about her so far

Genshin Impact does a great job of building up a character's reputation and creating an enigma around it.

La Signora is one character who has had such treatment from the game. She is also known as "The Fair Lady" and is one of the 11 Fatui Harbingers.

Everything known about La Signora in Genshin Impact so far

.La Signora with the Fatui mages after stealing the Gnosis from Venti

La Signora made her first appearance in Genshin Impact in act 3 of the prologue. She appeared out of nowhere. Fatui agents and Electro Cicin Mages accompanied her outside the Mondstadt cathedral. She was then identified as number eight of the 11 Harbingers of the Fatui.

Signora is from Snezhnaya, a country that is yet to be introduced in the story and playable map of Genshin Impact. During her appearance, she knocked out the Anemo Archon Venti and stole his Gnosis in seconds. This was a fascinating display of her strength.

Signora and the 10 other Harbingers of the Fatui work under the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa, who is yet to appear in Genshin Impact. In the storyline, she is seen interacting with Zhongli, offering a confidential contract to him in exchange for his Geo Gnosis.

Signora's belittling remarks towards Venti allude to her a cold and calculated personality.

Signora is on a mission to collect the seven Gnosis from the seven elemental Archons on behalf of her boss, Tsaritsa. Tsaritsa is currently in possession of three Gnosis (Cryo, Geo, Anemo).

Signora's behaves quite rudely towards her fellow harbingers Tartaglia/Childe. This shows her position among the Fatui. She seems entirely focused on her mission.

Signora doesn't have elemental vision. A delusion like Childe's Foul Legacy Transformation could be expected from her.

Yui Shoji and Yang Jeonghwa are the two artists doing the voice acting for Signora in Japanese and Korean.

