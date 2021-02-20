Genshin Impact: How many Primogems should players expect from the "Wish Upon A Lantern" event

Genshin Impact is giving away 1 billion Primogems to its player base to celebrate Lantern Rite.

The total amount will be split into equal quantities among all the eligible participants of the event, irrespective of platforms. Although players are excited about the rewards, they are severely intrigued about the number of Primogems they will be getting on distribution day.

How many Primogems should players expect to receive from Genshin Impact's current event

There has been no official announcement about the current player base of Genshin Impact from MioYo. Unofficial sources, such as Gamestat and Screenrant, have determined the amount to be around 39.3 million as of the end of 2020.

However, players should know that Genshin Impact had over 21 million pre-registrations before its global release and over 17 million players by its first week across all three platfroms. Keeping that in mind, it can be assumed that Genshin Impact must be having over 50 million combined users across PC, Mobile and PS4 at present, in the span of 5 months.

Considering that a part of this number may be inactive, banned or have switched accounts, its safe to assume that there must be around 40 million active players in Genshin Impact.

Light five kinds of Xiao Lanterns to share in the Grand Primogem Prize!

The "Wish Upon a Lantern" web event has officially begun!



Click here to go to the event page>>>https://t.co/jMT5w9pR2T



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/IWHdjLC4xy#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/I51oKdLkUu — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 19, 2021

Keeping the event rules and eligibility criteria in mind, another solid number can be excluded from the total count, thereby increasing the number of available Primogems per head.

If the above speculations are somewhat close to the actual numbers, players can expect around 30 to 35 Primogems as rewards from the "Wish Upon a Lantern" event, assuming the number of participants is around 30 million.

The Primogems are supposed to be distributed on 26th February 2021. The numbers might increase or decrease depending upon factors such as number of regular event participants, number of players participating from multiple accounts as well as number of players failing to light five different Xiao Lanterns despite being eligible for participation.

These numbers are mere speculations, and do not guarantee accuracy, as MihoYo has not revealed any information about current player base count.

