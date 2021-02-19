Genshin Impact: Wish Upon A Lantern event explained

Genshin Impact is giving away 1 billion Primogems for free during the "Wish Upon a Lantern" web event. Although it may seem that each player will get only around 25 Primogems considering there are over 39.3 million users, Primogems will only be split into equal amounts among the eligible participants on the Reward Collection Day and not among all the users in the database.

Wish Upon A Lantern event in Genshin Impact explained

Wish Upon a Lantern event page in Genshin Impact

The "Wish Upon A Lantern" event will feature five different types of obtainable Xiao lanterns. During the event, players will collect those Xiao lanterns by completing certain assigned tasks/quests on the event web page. The obtained Xiao lanterns can repeat themselves and are not unique.

After logging in and completing the tasks, the lanterns can be released with some words of blessing as a wish to obtain a little gift box. Every little gift box obtained via releasing the lanterns will reward players with Mora and other resources randomly. The rewards will be sent directly to the in-game mail of Genshin Impact within 10 minutes of redemption.

Light five kinds of Xiao Lanterns to share in the Grand Primogem Prize!

Once the players complete all five types of Xiao lanterns, they will be eligible to share the Grand Primogem Prize. The Grand Primogem prize will most likely contain one billion Primogems, split into equal parts to reward each player.

The number of eligible participants will determine how many Primogems each player will get on the reward distribution day. To be eligible for the event, players must have an Adventure Rank of at least 10.

5 Xiao Lanterns' unlock status can be seen on the home page of the event

The schedule for the Wish Upon A Lantern event goes as follows:

Lantern Release Times: 19th Feb [13:00]- 25th Feb [23:59] (UTC+8) Participants Finalization: 26th Feb Reward Collection: 26th Feb [20:00] – 4th March [23:59] (UTC+8)

To participate in the event, players should visit the event web page and login with their MihoYo account to proceed. There is a slightly different method of participation for Genshin Impact players on the PS4 platform.

PS4 players should check their in-game mail for the event invitation via a QR code. Upon scanning the QR code, they will be redirected to the event page for participation.

