Genshin Impact: Windbloom balloons and other leaked items from the upcoming Windbloom festival

Genshin Impact seems to be working on an upcoming event based in Mondstadt called the "Windbloom Festival." The festival will be the equivalent of Liyue's Lantern Rite and will feature several challenges and minigames.

The festival will also feature a similar to Xiao Lanterns of Lantern Rite, called the Windbloom commemorative Balloons.

Windbloom Balloons and other Mondstadt festival-related leaks in Genshin Impact

Leaks suggest that a harp called "Poetry of Scenery" (translated from Chinese and the name may differ in the final global release) will be available for the event that can be used to play seven keys across three scales of musical rhythm.

Speculations state that this might be the necessary item to play the Windstock event, where players are required to play certain music to complete the mini-game and earn Festive Tour Tickets.

Festive Tour Tickets might be a points system similar to the Festive Fever points of Lantern Rite. Players may keep the harp as a souvenir in their inventory even after the event is completed.

Additionally the post shows these Windbloom Commerative Balloons, which similar to the Lantern Rite's lanterns, can be released into the air where they'll float up and eventually pop. pic.twitter.com/OCk8i6cWfM — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) February 18, 2021

Other leaks show a balloon of 3-star rarity. The item seems to be similar to the Xiao Lanterns of Lantern Rite, which can be crafted with some event-exclusive materials.

The balloons will continue to float for some time upon release until they finally pop and vanish.

Players must not be confused with the target balloons from the Bullseye Balloons with the ones mentioned above. The target balloons from the Bullseye Balloons have a slightly different appearance, which is shown below.

🎈A closer look at the balloons for the 1.4 'Bullseye Balloons' minigame🎈



More information below#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/R1Docn2wVN — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) February 16, 2021

According to earlier leaks, three minigames have been revealed from the upcoming Windbloom Festival in V1.4. They are:

Bullseye Balloons Floral Freefall Windstock

According to earlier leaks, three minigames have been revealed from the upcoming Windbloom Festival in V1.4. They are: