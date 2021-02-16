Genshin Impact: More info on Mondstadt's Windblume Festival event revealed

Genshin Impact is planning to introduce the Windblume Festival in Mondstadt with the V1.4 patch.

The event will be the equivalent of Liyue's Lantern Rite and will feature a ton of mini-games, along with a newly decorated look of the city.

So far, three minigames have been leaked from the event.

Mondstadt's Windblume Festival in Genshin Impact

Bullseye Balloons

According to the leaks from Twitter user @Genshin_Intel, the first minigame, "Bullseye Balloons," will be a shooting challenge.

Players will be required to pick an archer character and play the mini-game at one of the four challenge locations in Mondstadt. The assigned targets are going to be balloons of different appearances, carrying different points.

Genshin Impact players will have to pop the correct assigned balloons within the time limit in their preferred mode (co-op or solo).

Windblume Festival minigame 1/3 - Bullseye Balloons: Pop the correct balloons with normal attacks or charged attacks (including aimed shots) within the time limit. Game will be held at four locations in Mondstadt. You can compete with others in co-op. #Windblume pic.twitter.com/Es2E6tYAku — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) February 2, 2021

Floral Freefall

The second leaked event of Mondstadt's Windblume festival in Genshin Impact is called "Floral Freefall." It is also referred to as an aerial diving mini-game.

In this mode, players will be gliding from a tall cliff and required to pick different floating targets before gliding all the way to the ground.

The floating targets and their worth is mentioned below:

Dandelion Heads: 35 points Windwheel Asters: 200 points Final Garland: 400 points

There will also be a time limit for this challenge. Once the challenge is completed, the remaining time on the clock will be used to scale the bonus points. This event can be completed in co-op mode too.

Windblume Festival minigame 2/3 - Floral Freefall: Glide down from a cliff and get points via touching Dandelion Heads (35pt), Windwheel Asters (200pt), and a moving Final Garland (400pt) before you hit the ground. Remaining time on clock gives bonus points. Available in co-op. pic.twitter.com/c2Z55DSWwR — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) February 5, 2021

Windstock

Windstock in Genshin Impact V1.4 will be a musical rhythm mini-game, where players will be required to match or play in-game theme music using dedicated onscreen controls.

Mondstadt's Anemo Archon Barbatos, in the form of Venti, is popular for his songs and music throughout the city. To see that festival is dedicating a mini-game to him is not a surprise.

Windblume Festival minigame 3/3 - Windstock: A rhythm game where you tap to music such as https://t.co/e4zBMp1VNe, https://t.co/S164SMBVj2, and https://t.co/eOzarFKMXF.



All three minigames award Festive Tour Tickets that can be exchanged in event shop. #Windblume #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/98R9obrr23 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) February 10, 2021

Upon completing the event challenges, players will be rewarded with Festive Tour tickets, which sounds like the equivalent of Lantern Rite's Festive Fever points.

These Festive Tour tickets can be exchanged for exclusive rewards in the challenge rewards section of the Windblume festival.

