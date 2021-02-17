Genshin Impact: Rosaria's live character model, elemental skill, and burst animation leaked

Genshin Impact's Rosaria is one of the most-awaited and hyped-up 4-star characters at the moment. Rosaria is a polearm-wielding character who deals with Cryo elemental damage and is expected to be a sub-DPS-worthy character. In-game, she is described as a nun at the Church of Favonius in Mondstadt.

Rosaria's live character model, elemental skill, and burst leaks in Genshin Impact

Character Model:

The leaked clip showing Rosaria's live character model is six seconds long, including a voice-over from her story. The voice-over shows her dislike towards Hash Brown, an in-game recipe in Genshin Impact.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Upcoming artifact enhancement material leaked ahead of V1.4

Elemental skill and burst:

Rosaria elemental is roughly the size of Albedo's elemental skill, and as you can see her elemental explosion deals Cryo damage all over the field and leaves traces. And at first glance are elementary and quite small so to see when it is officially released #GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/84H4j1uoFg — NEP NEP 💫 (@nep_impact) February 16, 2021

Rosaria's elemental skill radius seems to be equivalent to that of Albedo's. With her Elemental Skill - Confession, Rosaria quickly moves behind the enemy, piercing and slashing the enemy with a spear and causing Cryo elemental damage. The leak shows a glimpse of her skill animation in the first picture of the above attachment.

With her Elemental burst - Sacrament of Life, Rosaria swipes her polearm to sweep the surrounding enemies. Cryo spears condensed from extreme cold will hit the ground upon casting the burst, causing Cryo damage. Over time, the Cryo spears will release chills at a certain interval, causing elemental damage and applying Cryo status on the enemies. The second picture in the above-attached Tweet shows a glimpse of those spears released by Sacrament of Life in Genshin Impact.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Is Ayaka's viral wish animation fan-made or a leak?

Rosaria has been datamined.



Vision: Cryo

Rarity: 4 stars

Weapon: Polearm



Check the full details including her constellations, abilities and talents here:https://t.co/ST4jfWrttN — Seewlie (@Seewlie) February 2, 2021

Rosaria was introduced in Genshin Impact for the first time in the "Chalk Prince and the Dragon" event during V1.2 as an NPC. Later, rumors emerged with possible hints about her introduction as a playable character with upcoming updates. As of today, the above-mentioned leaks have confirmed the same, including additional information about her existence as a playable character in the future.

ALSO READ: Rosaria in Genshin Impact: Elemental skill, burst, and talents revealed