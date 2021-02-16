Genshin Impact: Upcoming bow "Windblume Ode" leaked ahead of 1.4 update

Genshin Impact's upcoming "Windbloom Festival" was allegedly leaked last week.

According to a few other leaks, "Windblume Ode," an exclusive bow based on the Mondstadt festival, has been leaked too.

Windblume Ode will be a 4-star bow obtainable via the same event without relying on RNG and gacha drops.

Leaked event-exclusive bow "Windblume Ode" in Genshin Impact 1.4 update

Base stats of Windblume Ode bow:

According to leaks and renders by Genshin Honey Hunter World and Twitter user Lumie_Lumie, the bow will have a base ATK of 42 and secondary stats of 36 Elemental Mastery.

At level 90, it will inherit a maximum of 510 ATK and 165 Elemental Mastery.

Passive ability:

According to the leaks, the passive will be called "Windblume Wish." Upon using an elemental skill, the character will receive a boon from the ancient wish of the Windblume and gain 16% attack bonus for six seconds.

⚔️Windblume Ode⚔️



A new event weapon coming in 1.4

Refinement bonus of Windblume Ode:

On refining the Windblume Ode to R2 / R3 / R4 / R5 after using an elemental skill, the wielding character will receive a boon from the ancient wish of the Windblume. The character will gain 20 / 24 / 28 / 32% attack bonus for the next six seconds.

Ascension materials for Windblume Ode:

The domain-farmable materials required to ascend the 4-star bow are:

Chains of the dandelion gladiator

Fetters of the dandelion gladiator

Shackles of the dandelion gladiator

Dream of the dandelion gladiator

The bow will be available to claim from the Windbloom Festival event in Mondstadt, which is going to be the main attraction of V1.4 patch in Genshin Impact.

The festival is speculated to be the equivalent of the Lantern Rite festival of Liyue. Some of the challenging events and mini-games for the event have already been leaked, including aerial diving, musical rhythm, shooting, and puzzles.

