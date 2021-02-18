Genshin Impact: Hu Tao's closed beta gameplay leaked, featuring elemental skill and burst

Genshin Impact leakers have finally revealed the only remaining mystery about Hu Tao, by releasing her Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and gameplay videos.

The leaked gameplay includes the above aspects from Hu Tao's closed beta testing, albeit in relatively lower resolution and clarity than the earlier leaks.

Hu Tao's elemental skill, burst and gameplay in Genshin Impact leaked

According to the leaks, Hu Tao can be seen performing her normal attack, "Secret Spear of Wangsheng," with six consecutive spear strikes. Her elemental skill, "Guide to Afterlife," and the "Paramita Papilio" mode, can be seen throughout the video.

In this mode, Hu Tao gains ATK bonus which scales up with her max HP and converts physical damage to Pyro elemental damage. The below-attached leak shows Hu Tao's Pyro-infused polearm in action during this stage.

Paramita Papilio mode also grants Hu Tao additional resistance to interruptions, allowing her to perform combos without resetting the damage multipliers. While in this mode, Hu Tao's charged attacks mark the enemy with Blood Blossom.

Upon being marked with Blood Blossom, enemies will continuously receive Pyro damage over four second intervals. The effects of the skill will wear off when Hu Tao falls or leaves the battlefield in Genshin Impact.

Hu Tao's elemental burst, "Spirit Soother," summons a blazing spirit dealing Pyro elemental damage in a large AoE. Based on the number of enemies hit by the strike, Hu Tao regenerates a portion of her HP, up to a maximum of 5 times. When the burst is cast with less than 50% HP, both the damage and HP regeneration are increased simultaneously.

Earlier, Hu Tao's normal attacking combos, along with a glimpse of her Elemental Burst, were leaked with relatively better clarity. Players are advised not to be discouraged by the render quality seen above, as the final version will feature much better visuals.

