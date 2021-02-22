Genshin Impact's upcoming character and weapon banners explained: Is Hu Tao coming next?

Genshin Impact has announced its upcoming weapon banner two days before its release.

The Epitome Invocation banner will feature the 5-star polearm Staff of Homa and a new series of 4-star weapons called "Lithic."

Information about the upcoming character banner remains unannounced. Based on leaks and speculations, it can be confidently said that Hu Tao will be the featured 5-star character in the upcoming banner.

Upcoming character and weapon banners in Genshin Impact

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!



● The event-exclusive 5-star weapon Staff of Homa (Polearm) and the 5-star weapon Wolf's Gravestone (Claymore) will get a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/VkLdoP1ntk — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 21, 2021

According to the announcement made by Genshin Impact, the Epitome Invocation banner will be featuring the 5-star weapons Wolf's Gravestone (claymore) and polearm (Staff of Homa) from February 23rd [6 PM] to March 16th [3 PM].

The Lithic Blade (Claymore), Lithic Spear (Polearm), Sacrificial Bow (Bow), Lion's Roar (Sword), and The Widsith (Catalyst) will also be a part of it. Lithic Blade and Lithic Spear are the two new additions to the 4-star weapons pool.

ALSO READ: How to open 3 Luxurious Chests at Liyue Harbor by completing the illumiscreen 3 quest in Genshin Impact

Is Hu Tao coming next?

The inclusion of Staff of Homa also hints at the release of Hu Tao in the next character banner. Numerous leaks, including Hu tao's combat animation, elemental skill, elemental burst, idle animation, name card, constellation, talents, and quest information, have been leaked online.

Advertisement

During the announcement of events for the V1.3 patch, Genshin Impact officials also mentioned the appearance of a mysterious character in the upcoming banners.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: More leaks on Hu Tao's story quest revealed

Alleged leaked banner of Hu Tao (Image via Genshin Impact Community PH Facebook)

An alleged leak has also revealed the 4-star characters that are going to be part of Hu Tao's character banner. The banner is named "Discourse of the Departed."

Although the leak's authenticity is questionable due to the repetition of the 4-star characters, it's hard to ignore.

ALSO READ: Renders of Abyss Herald leaked in Genshin Impact