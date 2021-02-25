Genshin Impact 1.4 expected release date, new characters, and everything to know so far

Genshin Impact 1.4 has been the focus of chatter in the gaming community as update 1.3 approaches its end.

Various leaks about the update placed Xiao's banner next in line starting last year. Most of those are leaned on the argument that the new characters may debut their playable state in the game.

With that said, this article discusses important speculations about Genshin Impact 1.4 that all fans should know.

Genshin Impact 1.4 release date

1.4 is anticipated to arrive sometime between March 7th and mid-April. This rumor originates from the release of Genshin Impact 1.3, which was done on February 3rd.

It is safe to assume that players will need to wait for an official confirmation from miHoYo about the game. Till then, everything is speculative.

Genshin Impact 1.4 rumored new characters

There are several characters rumored to be added in Genshin Impact 1.4. It includes the 5-star Pyro slasher Hu Tao and the potential 5-star Cryo banner character, Ayaka, who are both speculated for succeeding game updates since Genshin Impact 1.2.

Others include the playable debut of Cryo NPC Rosaria and the Hydro-type Mimi. But there are also reports about returning characters who could be potentially listed as banner characters. Specifically the 5-star Anemo archer Venti and the 5-star Pyro-type Klee.

Genshin Impact Version 1.4 Beta Testing is officially rolling.



According to leaks, Version 1.4 will celebrate Mondstadt's own festival, LUDI HARPASTUM!



Venti Banner and Klee Banner Reruns are also RUMORED to happen! pic.twitter.com/Qfk57TrZC2 — I WILL HAVE KAZUHA. (@reeveDTHRND) February 4, 2021

Courtesy of information shared by user "I WILL HAVE KAZUHA." on Twitter, players can see that the two characters mentioned are set to return as banner characters.

The post also showed that Genshin Impact 1.4 could also see the arrival of a new limited-time event called "Ludi Harpastum."

Genshin Impact 1.4 introduction of the Inazuma Region

One of the most anticipated in-game content arrivals for Genshin Impact 1.4 includes the official introduction of the game's new area called the Inazuma region.

Image via Vexus, YouTube

The speculated region in Genshin Impact 1.4 is expected to depict a traditional Japanese setting and motif. The characters in the region of Inazuma might also wear traditional outfits. This might shed more light on their storylines.

Genshin Impact 1.3 still on the run

While players wait for more information to be made public, it is expected that all would be grinding away at Genshin Impact 1.3. There is much to be explored in the current version of the game.

Those hoping to get the most out of their experience from the next version of the game should master this iteration first. Only then would players be prepared for the exciting features that are on the horizon.

Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube

Players may still complete the Theater Mechanicus Tower Defense event as part of the Lantern Rite Festival. One can acquire rewards such as the Veneficus Sigils. Getting to Difficulty 7 may grant more rewards if players accomplish all assigned tasks.