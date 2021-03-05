Genshin Impact hailed as the world's third-best-selling mobile game after generating $874 million since launch

Genshin Impact is now the world's third-best-selling mobile game after generating $874 million in revenue since it was launched.

The title falls behind Garena's Honor fo Kings/Arena of Valor and Tencent's PUBG Mobile in overall sales. But in the RPG category, Genshin Impact is currently in the top spot.

Genshin Impact in September 2020-February 2021 mobile games sales report

This report is courtesy of Sensor Tower Store Intelligence. It shows the five best-selling mobile games from September 2020 to February 2021. The data comes from overall sales via the App Store and Play Store.

Image via Sensor Tower Store Intelligence

Honor of Kings/Arena of Valor and PUBG Mobile generated more than a billion dollars each. However, both games were released much earlier than Genshin Impact.

Apart from the three mentioned games, Pokemon GO made $651 million, and Roblox earned $579 million.

Genshin Impact's stable dominance

Genshin Impact sales peaked in October 2020. They recorded a monthly revenue of roughly $234 million. It has since gone down, but the title has maintained a stable $150 million in revenue during the last three months.

China is still the number one destination where Genshin Impact is popular. $253 million was generated through China's app store. Another $620 million was made by miHoYo outside China.

Japan recorded the second-largest sales numbers. The United States had the third largest.

The game is still considered young. It's been less than a year since it was globally released. But critics and fans expect Genshin Impact to continue its popularity in the time to come. An increase in popularity is expected to boost revenue as well.