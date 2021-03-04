Genshin Impact 1.3 tier list: Ranking characters from best to worst

Genshin Impact could have an updated tier list today thanks to the 5-star Pyro-type Hu Tao's banner story.

Even though she officially arrived in the game two days ago, Hu Tao is already impacting the character tier list. Currently, the best Genshin Impact characters are from recent game updates, including the current number one.

That said, this article ranks all the Genshin Impact 1.3 characters from best to worst.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Genshin Impact 1.3 tier list: From best to worst

Characters were ranked based on their overall performance. This includes combat performance, as well as their adventure and quests efficiency. With that said, the following is the Genshin Impact 1.3 tier list after the Hu Tao banner update in March 2020:

Xiao (Anemo) Venti (Anemo) Diluc (Pyro) Hu Tao (Pyro) Zhongli (Geo) Qiqi (Cryo) Keqing (Electric) Tartaglia (Hydro) Klee (Pyro) Albedo (Geo) Ganyu (Cryo) Bennett (Pyro) Xingqiu (Hydro) Xinyan (Pyro) Jean (Anemo) Mona (Hydro) Chongyun (Cryo) Fischl (Electro) Diona (Cryo) Razor (Cryo) Sucrose (Electro) Ninguang (Geo) Xiangling (Pyro) Beidou (Electro) Barbara (Hydro) Kaeya (Cryo) Lisa (Electro) Noelle (Geo) Traveler (Anemo) Traveler (Geo) Amber (Pyro)

Genshin Impact 1.3 Tier List rundown

The two best characters are 5-star Anemo-types - the recently released Xiao and Venti, the rumored returning character for Genshin Impact 1.4.

Their skills and talents are far beyond others. Players can achieve a certain 'spam' of their abilities when they have the right items and artifact sets. Reaching Constellation level 6 with both can dismantle enemies in a few hits.

They are followed by two 5-star Pyro-types, Diluc and Hu Tao. Diluc has established himself as one of the most powerful characters in Genshin Impact for an already long time. His Pyro burst damage attacks can deal massive damage to enemies.

Meanwhile, Hu Tao has yet to prove herself. But she is already being seen as a top contender with her current performance as a playable character a few days after her release.

Zhongli, who is not on top of the tier list, is now considered the strongest defensive character. His skills can be utilized to create pillars and shields that are durable enough to withstand strong attacks. But he is also capable of dealing enormous damage thanks to his elemental burst "Planet Befall."

The mid and lower tiers are all 5 or 4-star characters from various game updates. Those at the bottom are mostly free characters who can be obtained in the game's early parts. It includes the Anemo and Geo-type Travelers, as well as the Pyro-type, Amber.