5 oldest characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a variety of characters, and one interesting aspect about them is their ages.

However, it must be noted that these details cannot be considered accurate as most ages listed below are based on character lines, speculations, and rumors about their storylines.

Most of their ages range from teenagers to young adults. But there might be some whose age is far greater than many ancestors. And their looks could deceive players about how old they truly are.

With that being said, here are the oldest speculated characters in Genshin Impact.

Five oldest Genshin Impact characters

#1 - Ningguang: 25 years

Ningguang, the 4-star Geo character, is 25 years old. She was one of the earliest characters to step foot in Genshin Impact, the same month (September) as its official release.

Image via RyzingENT Gaming, YouTube

She is known as the Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing in the storyline. Despite her age, she has already established herself with the Jade Chamber, which can be considered her greatest achievement. It watches all over Liyue, floating high above the skies.

Advertisement

#4 - Lisa: 28 to 30 years

The 4-star Electro-type Lisa is known as the official librarian of the renowned Knights of Favonius in Genshin Impact. She is speculated to be aged around 28-30 years old.

Image via Ventus SGN, YouTube

Lisa can be dubbed as an intelligent character due to her recognition as the most distinguished graduate in the game's Sumeru Academia. It is the fictional institute catering to arcane arts and historical records set in the unreleased region of Sumeru.

#3 - Xiao: 2000 years

The newly-released 5-star Anemo banner character, Xiao, from v1.3 is the only remaining Yaksha in Genshin Impact. Despite his looks that resemble a young man, he is already aged around 2000 years.

Advertisement

Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube

The Five Yakshas were dispatched by the Geo Archon, Morax, a long time ago. Their primary purpose is to annihilate all the demonic spirits which plagued Liyue. One of those was Yaksha, and he is the only one confirmed to still be alive in Genshin Impact.

#2 - Venti: 15 years (human form), 2600+ years (Archon form)

Venti may look like a young boy in his human form, but he is aged initially at around 2600 plus years. He is a vessel for the Anemo Archon, Barbatos.

Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube

An Archon in Genshin Impact is considered a god, representing the different elements present in the game. In Venti's case, Barbatos resides inside the body of the young archer. And it is because of the Anemo Archon that Venti's skills could be seen as powerful and effective.

#1 - Zhongli: 28 years (human form), 6000+ years (Archon form)

The oldest character in Genshin Impact would be the 5-star Geo character, Zhongli. Like Venti, he is also a mortal vessel, but for the Geo Archon, Morax

Advertisement

Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube

Morax and Barbatos are both Archons, but the former is far older. Morax has decided to explore and experience the world from a mortal's perspective. That is why he turned himself into a mortal vessel, and thus, Zhongli came to Genshin Impact.

Note: All ages in this copy are based on speculation and rumors in the community, as there is no official data on character ages in Genshin Impact.