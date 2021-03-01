5 best Genshin Impact cosplays on the internet

Genshin Impact has presented its characters in a more anime-like aesthetic. Most of the characters' outfits are heavily inspired by anime visual elements. That is why cosplayers out there tend to have their own take on some of the Genshin Impact characters today.

With that being said, this article lists the five best Genshin Impact cosplays on the internet.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Genshin Impact cosplays on the internet

#1 - Keqing supremacy by Amber

Amber, a well-known cosplayer, showcased her Keqing cosplay as seen in her post on Twitter.

The purple-themed character resembles the color and aesthetic of being a 5-star Electro-type one, and Amber has delivered with her own take on cosplaying Keqing.

The post now has more than a thousand likes and above a hundred retweets. Other Twitter users praised the cosplayer's Keqing interpretation, wherein a user named Ellie! replied on how Amber "knocked it out of the park again."

#2 - Ningguang cosplay

On Twitter, cosplayer "December @ anti ghost bimbo" posted a photo of her cosplaying the 4-star Geo catalyst user Ningguang.

Ningguang || Genshin Impact || Cosplay

Some more Ningguang! Sorry i only pose like a drama queen.....

凝光 || 原神

This build was sponsored by @WorblaNA! Black worbla was one of the main building materials used! pic.twitter.com/vsABJxPIt2 — December @ anti ghost bimbo (@DecemberWynn) February 22, 2021

As seen in the photos, it was an outdoor shoot that quite resembled a Geo-themed aesthetic that really complemented Ningguang's white, black, dark gold, and yellow-orange visuals.

The cosplayer also posed like Ningguang that brought the character into a real-life interpretation.

#3 - Nymphahri's Amber birthday cosplay

User Nymphahri shared photos of her cosplaying the 4-star Pyro-archer Amber, one of the early unlockable characters in Genshin Impact.

The cosplayer also greeted herself in the caption, wishing a happy birthday along with her portrayal of Amber.

The post now has more than two thousand likes, wherein other Twitter users greeted her while also praising her work as the Genshin Impact character.

#4 - Fenixfatalist as Lisa

The 4-star Electro-type Lisa was cosplayed by user fenixfatalist as seen on her Twitter post.

The cosplayer's take on Lisa showed her fancy costume along with the background of books surrounding it.

Lisa is known to be the librarian of the Knights of Favonius in Genshin Impact, and fenixfatalist has nailed that aspect.

#5 - Diluc, of Monstadt by Jewsama

Ending this list is the cosplay take by user Jewsama on Twitter, where he posted his cosplay photos showcasing the 5-star Pyro-type character, Diluc.

The cosplayer chose a minimalist background to highlight the Diluc-inspired outfit and aesthetic, including his red hair that stands out the most. He also posed with some notable Diluc stances, which are inclined to a more stronger impression and vibe.