Genshin Impact reveals final trailer for Hu Tao

Genshin Impact has finally released the official trailer for the long-awaited and rumored 5-star banner character, Hu Tao. She is a Pyro-type Polearm user and is described as the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor.

Hu Tao's official character teaser was released a few days back, including a glimpse of her abilities in the forum announcement. The final trailer, however, does not include any of them. Instead, it focuses on her comical personality.

Genshin Impact Hu Tao trailer in China and Japan

The trailer for the 5-star banner character was released minutes ago on the official Japanese Genshin Impact YouTube channel. A global release for Hu Tao followed quickly after on the game's official YouTube channel for its global audience.

The video shows the character demo for Hu Tao, where she sneaks up on two men traveling in a forest. She also executes some of her attacks and skills, which are all Pyro-type ones, in a brief fight scene.

Comments about the trailer's release by the game's developer, miHoyo, emerged minutes after its launch on YouTube. Most were about the fans' excitement for Hu Tao's possible near-future arrival, with the Genshin Impact 1.4 update almost here.

Genshin Impact x Hu Tao rumors

Rumors about the Pyro-type character began as early as Genshin Impact update 1.2. First noticed in the game's beta testing last year, she was seen and used by players who were a part of the beta stage.

Hu Tao's official teaser was released a few days back by the developers, miHoYo (Image via Thankyoo, YouTube)

Yet, she did not see a playable debut on the game's roster of characters anytime after. Hu Tao was not part of the Genshin Impact 1.2 and 1.3 updates but was always one of the first rumors concerning possible banner characters to be released.

Hu Tao for Genshin Impact 1.4?

Confirmation about Hu Tao's inclusion in the next game update, Genshin Impact 1.4, has still not been given by miHoYo.

It is likely that she will be released in this much-anticipated update because Genshin Impact 1.3 is almost a month old. The devs tend to release a game update every month or two.