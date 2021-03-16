Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Windblume Ode's stats, passive ability, and how to get it

Genshin Impact 1.4 will go live on March 19th. It will introduce various new in-game content, including the debut of the 4-star bow, "Windblume Ode."

Players can obtain this weapon by participating in the "Invitation to Windblume" event. This is part of the "Windblume Festival," centering around the returning 5-star Anemo-type banner character, Venti.

This article lists everything players need to know about the Windblume Ode, including its stats, passive ability, and how to get it.

Genshin Impact Windblume Ode's stats and passive ability

Some of Windblume Ode's stats include a base attack of 42 when used during level 1. It can go as much as 510 damage upon reaching level 90. Its elemental mastery is listed at 36, while a level 90 version will have a rate of up to 165.

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume": New Equipment



Hello there, Travelers! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapons that will appear in upcoming event wishes! Come on, let's take a look~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/sXr0jhrkJZ — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

Its passive ability will be called the "Windblume Wish." When used, the weapon may receive a boon from the ancient wish of the Windblume, which grants an increase of 16% ATK for 6 seconds.

Genshin Impact Windblume Ode's refinement materials

Advertisement

Players can refine the Windblume Ode by using "The Visible Winds," which can also be obtained by participating in the upcoming limited-time event.

The weapon can be refined up to level 5, wherein the skill effect of Windblume Wish could potentially provide up to 32% ATK increase which is double the base amount of the passive.

How to get Windblume Ode in Genshin Impact 1.4

As mentioned, players need to participate in the Invitation to Windblume event to get the new bow. Collecting a sufficient amount of the Festival Tour Ticket and Peculiar Collab Coupon will do, as gamers can exchange them for the Windblume Ode in Genshin Impact.

They may do so by accomplishing the "Peculiar Wonderland" mini-event, also included in the said quest.

It comprises of multiple challenges, namely the "Windblume Blessing," "Stepping Stone Antics," "Shimmering Path," "No Landing," "Barrage Minuet," "The Great Bubble Crash," "Bubble Speedster," and "One-Way Traffic."