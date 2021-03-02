How to download and play Genshin Impact on a Mac (Apple) device

Genshin Impact was made by developer miHoYo for a handful of devices. Players can run it on the PS4, mobile devices, and on PC. But it is only supported for Windows 10, and there is no direct way to play it on Mac devices.

However, there is a way to play it on Apple systems. There are just certain things that need to be done, and once these criteria are met, Genshin Impact can be played on a Mac.

With that being said, here's how to download and play Genshin Impact on a Mac.

Download Boot Camp

The Boot Camp software is needed to install Windows 10 on Mac devices. It can be downloaded here. As long as Mac users have this software, it is possible to run Windows 10 alongside macOS.

Download and set up Windows 10 by using Boot Camp

If Boot Camp is already installed, players can now download Windows 10 by going here. Once done, they should open the Boot Camp software and select Windows 10 ISO.

It must also be noted that at least 100 GB of space is required to do so. Users can finish by installing the Windows 10 ISO and configuring the Windows OS. The drivers needed should be installed as well.

Download Genshin Impact for Windows 10

Having all of those covered may allow the user to download and install the actual Genshin Impact game for Windows 10.

As long as the computer meets the required specs for the title, playing it is feasible. It would run well on an Apple device equipped with the Boot Camp software.

Boot Camp can help the game run on Apple setups (Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube)

But if it runs with certain issues, it's better to check if the Apple device is compatible with the system requirements of Genshin Impact. It may worsen and cause lag if kept unchecked.