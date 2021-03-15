Genshin Impact 1.4 update: New login event to reward 300 Primogems and much more

The Genshin Impact 1.4 update has finally been announced and will go live by March 19th.

Titled the "Invitation of Windblume," it will feature Venti, the 5-star Anemo-type, as the returning banner character of the event.

Along with that, players can be rewarded by logging in to the game for seven days. It will be called the "Outland Gastronomy" daily login event. They can obtain various rewards, including Primogems, Mora, and other items, which can help in their journey.

Here are everything players need to know about the new login event in Genshin Impact 1.4.

Genshin Impact 1.4 "Outland Astronomy" daily login event

Genshin Impact announced on its official Facebook page the daily login event taking place in update 1.4.

Participating in the limited-time event will grant players various rewards just by logging in to the game from March 19th until April 1st.

One of the most notable rewards from the event is the Primogems, which can total 300 (100 from Day 3 and 200 from Day 7 of logging in).

(Image via Genshin Impact)

Other rewards include the Exotic Gourmet and a Golden Fried Chicken recipe, 8 Hero's Wit, and 50,000 Mora. However, players must note that only those who are at least Adventure Rank 5 are eligible to participate in this login event.

Other information about Genshin Impact 1.4

The Genshin Impact 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" limited-time event will allow players to exchange for rewards such as the "Windblume Ode." They can also receive the refinement material "The Visible Winds" and many other items.

Players can also avail of up to 10% discount on the Adventurer's Instructional Bundle and the Adventurer's Jumbo Ore Bundle once the Genshin Impact update 1.4 is live. The discounted offer will run until March 31st.

