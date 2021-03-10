How to increase friendship with the characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can increase the friendship level of the characters that they own by using the character more frequently for different purposes. Increasing it up to level 10 rewards them with a character-themed name card along the way. The friendship level is shown on the character's profile screen.

By completing quests, bounties, and requests in the game, players gain a significant amount of Companionship EXP. This EXP adds up over time to eventually level up the friendship level of a character. With that being said, this article lists how to increase friendship level with the characters in Genshin Impact.

Increase friendship with the characters in Genshin Impact by accomplishing daily commissions

The standard way to increase friendship with the characters in Genshin Impact is by doing daily commission quests. There are four commission quests, each providing 25-55 companionship EXP per commission every day. Also, a maximum of 4 commissions can be accomplished per day to obtain a bonus of 45-95 companionship EXP in this way.

Increase friendship with the characters in Genshin Impact by collecting rewards

In Genshin Impact, certain rewards can be collected by players whenever they complete domains or defeat bosses on their journey. These rewards include 1-20 EXP from domains and 30 to 70 EXP depending upon players’ adventure ranks. Although there is no limit to farm Companionship EXP this way, the Resin required for the same is limited.

Increase friendship with the characters in Genshin Impact by placing the characters in the party

Characters that players want to increase their friendship with must be placed in the player's party. It will be useless if the character desired for an increase in friendship is not in the party while the Companionship EXP is obtained. So setting the characters in a party before going through the tasks above is very essential in Genshin Impact.