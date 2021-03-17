Genshin Impact Hangout event guide for Chongyun: All 6 endings and achievements

Genshin Impact version 1.4 has brought forward Chongyun’s Hangout event, where players can discover up to six assorted endings.

"Hangout Events: Series I" - Story Quest Overview



Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to unlock Hangout Events for Barbara, Noelle, Chongyun, and Bennett.



View details here:https://t.co/vf7ObtiHnd#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Zb8soa7M39 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

Chongyun is a four-star rated cryo-elemental character who is an in-game exorcist hailing from the region of Liyue in Genshin Impact. Update 1.4 introduced a new hangout event where players can earn in-game rewards by hanging out with Chongyun.

This hangout event for Chongyun features six various endings with a bunch of assorted dialogues. Each scene’s outcome in this hangout event depends on the conversational response that players select from the list of choices.

Considering that players can replay the entire event, it is obvious that everyone should collect all six available endings. This is because unlocking each finish will reward them with a specific set of resources associated with that respective ending.

Here is a complete rundown of all the branches and what each of them lead to in Chongyun’s Hangout event.

Walkthrough of Chongyun’s Hangout event in Genshin Impact

Before getting started with Chongyun’s hangout event, players will need two story keys to unlock the event in the game. Once the event has been unlocked, they do not require any additional keys to progress.

After players enter the event, they will meet Chongyun at the Wharf.

Meeting by the Wharf

The branches present in the opening scene of the hangout event are:

“The shadow in Guili Plains sounds like it may be a Ruin Hunter.”

Leads to the Take a Test of Courage branch.

Necessary for Nothing Gained, Goodbyes, and Small Regrets endings.

“Test of Courage… doesn’t that sound like an advertisement?”

Leads to the A Curious Gaze branch.

Necessary for Blessing in Disguise, Idle Amusements, and Can’t Beat this Heat endings.

A Curious Gaze

The options present in this branch are:

“What if you just give him one of the popsicles?”

Leads to The Rumoured Heretical Ground branch and the Blessing in Disguise ending

“Since he has a sister, you should probably give him both.”

Popsicle Emergency branch which leads to Idle Amusements, and Can’t Beat this Heat endings

The Rumored Heretical Ground

Upon answering correctly in this branch, players will receive the “Behold, Mine Evil-Espying Eye!” achievement in Genshin Impact. Players should choose the following options:

“There’s a ghostly shadow skulking about Feiyun Slope at night. It’s suspected to be a vengeful spirit.”

“Deep in the Sea of Clouds, a marauding demon has been raiding commercial fishing boats and building a luxurious palace.”

“There is a vigilant demon adept at concealing itself in mist. Recently, people have found traces of it in Mingyun Village, Guili Plains, and Yaoguang Shoal.”

Following this, the player will need to defeat three Hilichurls, after which there will be a small conversation with Chongyun. They will then unlock the Blessing in Disguise ending in Genshin Impact.

Popsicle Emergency

Players will need to provide ingredients to Chongyun for his popsicle in Genshin Impact. The ingredients provided will determine the branch that Genshin Impact players will further unlock.

Here are the components that players can provide Chongyun:

For a Cooling mix

Requires Mist Flower Corolla, Qingxin and leads to Lingering Worry branch

For a Sweet mix

Requires Valberry, Sunsettia, and leads to Lingering Worry branch.

For a Curious mix

Requires Jueyen Chili, Slime Condensate and unlocks the Can’t Beat this Heat ending

Lingering Worry

This branch requires the player to play Hide and Seek with the kids and Chongyun. To complete this branch, players will need to prepare Chongyun’s specialty dish, cold noodles with mountain delicacies.

The ingredients required to prepare the same in Genshin Impact include:

3 Mushrooms

2 Raw Meat

2 Flour

Once the dish has been prepared, players will receive the Idle Amusements ending.

To take a Test of Courage

The two conversational choices available for players in Genshin Impact as well as the branch they lead to are:

“Let’s both drink it. If you lose control, I’ll be sure to take care of you.” - Lead to the Chongyun’s Determination branch

“Just let me drink it alone.” - Leads to the Nothing Going Bump After All branch

Chongyun’s Determination

The conversational choices available for Genshin Impact players as well as the branch they lead to are:

“Sure, just have a rest. I’ll continue investigating on my own.” - Leads to the Nothing Gained ending

“Let me help you find a place to rest.” - Players can either fight 2 Cryo Whopperflowers for a Cryo Whopperflower recipe or fight three Cryo Slimes for a Cryo Slime Condensate Recipe. This option leads to the Nothing Going Bump After All branch.

Nothing Going Bump after all

The two conversational choices available for players as well as the branch in Genshin Impact they lead to are:

“Remember that strange mist we found earlier? I would like to investigate that further.” - Leads to the Goodbyes Ending.

“Right, let’s head back.” - Leads to the Small Regrets ending

Once a player manages to collect all six endings from the Chongyun’s Hangout event in Genshin Impact, they will be rewarded with the “Evil is Banished” achievement.