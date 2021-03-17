Genshin Impact Hangout event guide: Hangout memories, how to unlock, and rewards explained

Genshin Impact has introduced its own dating simulation event called Hangout Events. At the celebration, players can hang out with the four featured characters - Barbara, Bennett, Chongyun, and Noelle.

In the Hangout Event story quests, players will be given multiple dialogs for interaction in different situations. Each unique choice of dialog will lead the Hangout storyline to a unique ending.

Genshin Impact Hangout event guide

To participate in the Hangout Event, players must open the events tab by clicking on the Compass icon at the top of the screen. The Events menu leads to the Hangout Events screen, where four featured characters with storylines will be displayed.

"Hangout Events: Series I" - Story Quest Overview



Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to unlock Hangout Events for Barbara, Noelle, Chongyun, and Bennett.



Two story-keys are required to unlock the storyline of each character. Story-keys can be obtained by completing eight daily commissions. Every player usually owns three story-keys by default.

The four characters with Hangout Storylines (Image via Genshin Impact)

After using two-story keys to unlock a character's Hangout Quest, players can claim another if they have completed eight commissions in the past. In this way, players can hang out with two characters on the first day of the event.

Hangout quest unlock criteria: 2 Story keys (Image via Genshin Impact)

After unlocking the Hangout quest for a character, players can follow the in-game instructions to proceed ahead. At times, the game will offer multiple choices and multiple approaches to deal with specific situations.

Players can get different endings or no endings at all, depending upon their unique choices or decisions they make in a storyline. To keep track of different storyline branches, players can use the "Check Plan" option in the quest menu.

Check plans to keep track of multiple endings and branches of a storyline (Image via miHoYo)

Hangout Memories in Genshin Impact:

Players will be rewarded with a Hangout Memory for successfully reaching a unique ending every time.

Hangout Memories can be obtained by unlocking unique endings (Image via Genshin Impact)

The number of unique endings available for each character's Hangout Quest can vary. While Barbara's story has five alternative endings, Noelle has six. This way, players can obtain six Hangout Memories with Noelle.

Rewards for unlocking different Hangout Memories of Barbara (Image via Genshin Impact)

After unlocking all the endings of a character's Hangout Quest, 60 Primogems and other resources can be obtained via rewards. More endings will ultimately provide greater rewards during the Hangout Events.

