Genshin Impact: Is there a release date for Ayaka yet?

Genshin Impact's next major update is less than a week away. As most of the details about version 1.4's character banners are confirmed, fans are now curious about Ayaka's banner release date in the near future.

There are leaks of Ayaka's elemental skill, burst, and other abilities that deceive players into believing that she is close to her official release. That being said, players must know that the 5-star Cryo-type character's leaks are more than a year old and not recent.

Is there a release date for Ayaka in Genshin Impact yet?

No. There has been no official announcement yet that confirms Ayaka's banner release date. Despite multiple leaks claiming a possible release date for the anticipated character, no one can back their statements with firm evidence.

Speculation states that Ayaka's banner may get released once the 1.6 Update arrives in Genshin Impact. Version 1.6 is expected to arrive in June of 2021.

Leaks Update 1.4 banner:



(grain of salt)



Ayaka 5*: 17 March (Cryo)



??? 5*: 7 April (???)



Mimi 4*: (Hydro)



??? 4*: (???)#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/ndWhbTpWwv — NEP NEP 💫 (@nep_impact) December 7, 2020

Also read: Genshin Impact upcoming banners schedule: Expected release date for Venti and Childe's banners.

Ayaka's leaked gameplay with abilities in Genshin Impact

In her Elemental Skill: Kamisato Art - Hyouka, Ayaka releases ice around herself and shortly afterward launches nearby opponents dealing cryo-elemental damage. The skill has a massive 240.8% damage multiplier even at level 1.

Advertisement

Ayaka performs her Elemental Burst: Kamisato Art - Soumetsu by gathering frost with her fan and sword. The frost turns into a bladestorm and deals continuous Cryo damage to the opponents as it moves forward. Upon reaching its limit, the bladestorm explodes, dealing AoE cryo DMG.

Also read: Genshin Impact Venti quiz: Get 40 Primogems from the Facebook event.

Starting with version 1.5, the closed beta of Genshin Impact, more hints about the Inazuma region and Ayaka are expected to come out. Once the beta program rolls out playable unreleased content to testers, data miners and leakers can get their hands on the newer game files.

That's probably when it'll be the right time to predict Ayaka's release date and any last moment changes to her overpowered stats. Until then, it is impossible to accurately predict the banner release date.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.4 leak shows The Traveler revealing Dainsleif's true identity.