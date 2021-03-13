Genshin Impact upcoming banners schedule: Expected release date for Venti and Childe's banners

Genshin Impact has revealed the upcoming banners for the 1.4 update. They will be released after March 17th, featuring the 5-star characters Venti and Childe.

The upcoming banner, "Farewell of Snezhnaya," will include the new 4-star character Rosaria and 5-star character Tartaglia, aka Childe.

The banner featuring Venti will be called "Ballad in Goblets," whose featured 4-star characters have not been revealed yet.

Genshin Impact upcoming banners schedule: Expected release date for Venti, Rosaria, and Childe's banners

The preview page for Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" is now open!



Wind and flowers, wine and poetry, freedom and love — Mondstadt's annual Windblume Festival is almost here!



In the teaser of version 1.4, "Invitation to Windblume," Venti and Rosaria are shown as the main highlights for the Windblume event.

In the teaser of version 1.4, "Invitation to Windblume," Venti and Rosaria are shown as the main highlights for the Windblume event. However, the update preview live stream confirmed that Rosaria feature in a different banner, "Farewell of Snezhnaya," alongside Childe.

In that case, it raises the question of whether Venti will be featured in the upcoming banner first or Childe. Considering Venti's first banner was released in Genshin Impact earlier than Childe's, he is most likely to appear in the forthcoming banner first.

It helps maintain a fair interval between the re-run banners.

Genshin Impact's upcoming banners may release on March 17th

Also, the Windblume festival helps predict the release date for the upcoming banner. The Windblume event starts on March 19th and lasts until April 5th. The festival includes a minigame that requires Venti's signature instrument, a Lyre.

The Windblume Festival's duration (Image via miHoYo)

It hints that all the Windblume related content will be showcased during the festival period. Interestingly, the Windblume Festival will be available for three weeks in Genshin Impact, which is also the approximate duration of a character banner.

So, it is safe to assume that Venti, as the first promotional character, will appear in the upcoming "Ballard in Goblets" banner for three weeks till April 5th.

Once Venti's banner expires, the 5-star character Childe and the new 4-star character Rosaria are likely to appear in the second banner from April 6th. The Childe banner is also expected to last for three weeks until the 1.5 update arrives.

