Genshin Impact's one of the most awaited 4-star characters, is ready to debut in the banner within a week. At this point, fans who are eagerly anticipating her arrival must be wondering about her required ascension materials.

Players can farm Hero's wits, Ascension materials, and Mora to ascend Rosaria to the highest level. However, the same can't be guaranteed for the talents due to the RNG system involved in the weekly material drops.

Genshin Impact: 5 resources to farm for Rosaria before her banner arrives in version 1.4 update

There are 6 ascension phases for each character. A character must go through all the ascension phases to unlock the talent levels. To ascend through all 6 phases at levels 20, 40, 50, 60, 70, and 80, players will need the following 5 types of materials.

All the materials required to upgrade Rosaria to level 90 (Image via World of Teyvat)

#1 Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies to Ballard

Philosophies of Ballard- Talent level up material

The Ballard talent books of all 3 qualities are necessary to upgrade Rosaria's talents to level 10. Players will need 9 Teachings of Ballad, 63 Guide to Ballad, and 114 Philosophies of Ballad in the ascension process. The items can be farmed from the Forsaken Drift domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

#2 Recruits, Sergent's and Lieutenant's Insignia

Lieutenant's Insignia- Talent and character level up material

Advertisement

3 Insignias will be required to ascend the character and talent levels of Rosaria. A total of 36 Recruit's Insignia, 96 Sergeant's Insignia, and 129 Lieutenant's Insignia are required to upgrade Rosaria to the maximum level. Players can navigate to the Fatui camps with the help of Adventurer's Handbook to farm these materials.

Also read: Tohma and Shenhe in Genshin Impact: Everything known about these characters so far

#3 Shivada Jade Silver, Chunks, Gemstone, and Hoarfrost core

Shivada Jade Gemstone- Character level up material

Shivada elemental shards of all 3 qualities are required to ascend Rosaria's character level to 90. Players will need 1 Shivada Jade Silver, 9 Shivada Jade Fragment, 9 Shivada Jade Chunk, and 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone to max her out.

Advertisement

Hoarfrost Core- Character ascension material

The above materials can be farmed at the cost of resin by defeating the Cryo Regisvine. In the process, players will need 46 Hoarfrost Cores from the same source to use them for ascension.

#4 Valberry

Valberry- Character level up material

Valberry is usually used for Lisa and Noelle's ascension in Genshin Impact. With the addition of Rosaria, she will be the 3rd character to consume this material for the same. A total of 168 Valberries are required to ascend Rosaria through all 6 phases. Players can refer to the following guide to farm the item easily.

Guide: Where to find Valberry in Genshin Impact: All Valberry locations

#5 Mora and Hero's Wits

Advertisement

Hero's Wits- Character EXP material

The most important material to farm for any character in Genshin Impact are Hero's wits and Mora. Every ascension phase is locked behind a character level cap. To cross that cap and step into the next ascension phase, players have to max out the character levels first.

In the ascension process, players will need 416 Hero's Wits and 5.37 million Mora to upgrade Rosaria to the fullest.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: Pre-installation release date and time revealed

Special Mention:

"Shadow of the Warrior" weekly boss material Crown of Insight

"Shadow of the Warrior"- Talent level-up material

These 2 items cannot be farmed by players' will. The chances of obtaining "Shadow of the Warrior" weekly boss material are completely random.

Similarly, the Crown of Insight is the rarest material in Genshin Impact that's obtainable only via events. To level-up Rosaria's all 3 talents to their maximum level, players will need 18 of the weekly boss materials and 3 Crowns of Insight.

Also read: Genshin Impact reveals Tiktok Video Shorts and Photography event for version 1.4