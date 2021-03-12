Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: Pre-installation release date and time revealed

Genshin Impact has announced the date and time for the pre-installation of the 1.4 update, "Invitation to Windblume."

The Genshin Impact version 1.4 pre-installation feature will be available from March 14th, Sunday at 11:00 PM EST for Android, iOS and PC users.

Players who follow the GMT timezone can start downloading the version 1.4 Update on March 15th, Monday at 03:00 AM GMT. Indian Genshin Impact players can download the pre-installation files on March 15th, Monday, at 8:30 AM.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update

Genshin Impact's announcement stating the Indian release time for version 1.4

Genshin Impact has announced the pre-installation release date and time via an in-game notification to users.

Version 1.4 of the game is supposed to arrive on 17th March 2021. However, the pre-installation feature allows players to download unreleased content before the actual release of the "Invitation to Windblume" patch.

Mobile and PC players can avail of this feature, but they must remember that the unreleased content will not be playable upon downloading and installing.

Players will continue to experience the current version of Genshin Impact until the update is released for all 3 platforms. After that, the new version will be instantly playable without needing to download the files again.

To learn how to pre-install Genshin Impact version 1.4 update before the actual release on Android, iOS and Windows, players can click here and follow the guide step by step. The update size may vary for mobile and PC users.

About Genshin Impact version 1.4

miHoYo has already announced in the "Invitation to Windblume" trailer that the Genshin Impact version 1.4 update will be arriving on 17th March 2021.

The patch includes new story quests, a new character Rosaria, a new Windblume Festival in Mondstadt, and new promotional character banners featuring Venti and Tartaglia/Childe. The new boss enemy Hydro Abyss Herald will also be one of the main attractions of the upcoming update.

