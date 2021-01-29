Genshin Impact pre-installation function testing to begin soon

Genshin Impact pre-installation function is about to be rolled out for testing purposes, according to the official sources. The function will allow users to download upcoming update resources before the actual release.

Genshin Impact's regular monthly updates are a hassle for a lot of users due to its huge size. This makes it difficult for a part of the community to experience the new content on the release day. Before its 3rd major update, V1.3, the publisher has found a way to solve this issue.

For V1.3 update, Mihoyo is testing out a Genshin Impact pre-installation function, which will allow users to download the upcoming update's content before the official release day. The content however, will not be playable before the actual release. The function will be available for Mobile and PC players only.

Dear Travelers,



The pre-installation function for the Version 1.3 update will be available for open testing on both mobile and PC platforms.



— Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 29, 2021

Enable Genshin Impact pre-installation function on PC

PC players can play the current version while the pre-installation runs in the background. Once the pre-installation function is available, players will be required to update their launcher. Upon successfully updating the launcher, a "game pre-installation" option will be available beside the usual "Launch" button.

Once the pre-installation completes downloading the updated game resources, players will not have to download the content again on the actual release date. A quick one-click installation will make the pre-installed content playable on the update's arrival day.

Enable Genshin Impact Pre-installation function on Mobile (Method 1)

On mobile, players will be unable to play the game while the pre-installation is under process. To enable pre-installation, the user will need to opt-in for it in the Paimon menu > Settings > Other > Pre-install resource package > Pre install now.

1st method to enable pre-installation function on Mobile (Source: Mihoyo)

Enable Genshin Impact Pre-installation function on Mobile (Method 2)

On mobile devices, the pre-installation function will be available to test on the login screen too. On the actual update arrival day, iOS & Android users will have to click on the update button on their respective app stores. However, doing this won't download the update package again, but install the pre-installation resource instead.

2nd method to enable pre-installation function on Mobile (Source: Mihoyo)

Genshin Impact Pre-installation function will be rolled out for testing on 1st February 2021, at 11:00 AM (UTC +8)

